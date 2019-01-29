Gov’t Should Accept  ‘Interim Administration’ Proposal if It Can Ensure Peace:  Ismail Khan

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2019)

Mohammad Ismail Khan, a senior member of Jamiat-e-Islami party says the Afghan government should accept the proposal of an interim administration in the country if it can ensure peace in the country.

Speaking in a special interview with Ariana News on Tuesday, Ismail Khan said that the Afghan people, political parties and the government should be included in the peace talks with the Taliban and that an agreement should be reached based on the will of all sides.

“This is a real way that an interim government should be established in Afghanistan that could let the Taliban join peace and bring an end to the war,” Ismail Khan said.

He said that the international community led by the United States is tired of prolonged conflict in Afghanistan and that wants to withdraw its forces from the war-torn country in a respectful manner.

“The people of Afghanistan are making collective efforts to bring peace in the country. The increase of pressures on sponsors of Afghanistan war have led the people to realize this,” Ismail Khans said.

The former Jihadi, meanwhile, that the history of internal conflicts should not be repeated in Afghanistan, adding that interests of all parties including the people should be in peace.

“Taliban does not agree to join [peace] under the current government regime,” Ismail Khan said.

His remarks come as President Ghani has repeatedly rejected the issue of interim government in Afghanistan.

The U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, in his recent meeting Ghani also rejected the reports of an interim government in Afghanistan.

He said his six days of talks with the Taliban in Qatar did not focus on the future government in Afghanistan and that the reports in this regard are “totally false”.

The envoy stressed that he has been authorized to pave the ground for intra-Afghan dialogue and that discussing on the issue of future government is not his mandate.