Featured
Govt says NYT claims of misinforming media are baseless
President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi has rejected claims in an article by The New York Times on Monday that the Afghan government has “sidelined spokesmen in an escalating misinformation war”.
Sediqqi said the claims are “baseless”.
Taking to Twitter, Sediqqi said “bizarre claims! For the record: there are more than 200 spokespersons in the Afghan Government, we have a strong access to info law with no limitation; there are 100s of statements issued by the top leaderships on access to information, flow and dissemination.”
He said: “No journalist is in prison. 1000s of free media functions, no suppressing, no one in the government, including the President is afraid of criticism. There has been no crackdown on spokespersons. Information management, countering fake news, misinformation, … and the Taliban propaganda, and managing the flow of information is the key responsibility of the Afghan government. It must not be considered as suppressing/denying, crackdown or being afraid of criticism, he tweeted.
On Monday, the New York Times reported that after Ahmad Jawad Hijri, the spokesman for the governor of Takhar Province, told the media that children were wounded in an Afghan airstrike in the province in October, government jailed him for three days and then fired him.
At the time officials in Kabul insisted that only Taliban fighters had been killed in the strike and that anyone who said otherwise would be prosecuted.
Hijri meanwhile told the New York Times that he saw the children himself.
“At the hospital I saw the wounded children,” Hijri said. “I did not make a mistake,” The Times reported.
The actions taken against Hijri signaled a shift in tactics by the Afghan government, The Times stated adding that news briefings that defined the early years of the war as both sides jockeyed to win Afghan hearts and minds have nearly ceased. That leaves its main players — the United States, the Taliban and the government — all testing different communication strategies to achieve their desired ends.
The Times quoted Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director of Human Rights Watch as having said the Afghan government is “so afraid of criticism, they are unwilling to admit to errors or hold themselves accountable.”
“It’s ultimately self-destructive, but they’re desperate to control information,” she was quoted as saying.
In the past, the Afghan government was reticent about civilian casualties inflicted by the coalition or by Afghan forces, but local officials from areas where civilians were wounded or killed were allowed to speak about them freely.
Since October, the Ghani administration has muzzled provincial spokesmen and district governors, demanding that they stop relaying information to the news media, several Afghan officials from multiple provinces told The Times, especially relating to civilian casualties.
Last month, government announced it had barred provincial government spokesmen from sharing information with the media, raising concerns among lawmakers and journalists that the move will be a major setback for press freedom in the country.
On December 26, Rahmatullah Andar, spokesman for Ghani’s national security advisor said: “From now onward, governors will take the responsibility of providing efficient information to the media and the public, and spokesmen will continue their duties as public affairs officers on the basis of their working regulation.”
Dawa Khan Menapal, a spokesman for Ghani, said at the time the decision was made “because some spokesmen had talked about some issues that had no truth and were against the policy.”
He also said the role of provincial spokesmen will now be to pass on questions from the media to governors. District chiefs were also barred from media interaction.
Provincial spokesmen in many regions were often the only official sources of information to the media in Afghanistan, which has become one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists.
At least five journalists have been killed in the country in the past two months while a former journalist who was the spokesman for government Public Protection Force was killed in a targeted explosion in Kabul on Sunday.
At the time of the clampdown against provincial spokesman, Nasir Ahmad Noor, head of local media watchdog NAI, said the ban will lead to the “spread of rumors and sometimes false information.”
“When you do not have access to spokesmen and it is highly difficult to get to the governors, then you have to rely on accounts from unnamed sources,” he said.
At the time, Seddiq also denied that government was trying to limit information, saying that the Afghan government has “been a pioneer in supporting our vibrant media and the enforcement of access to information laws which are unprecedented in the region.”
But The Times reported Monday that ultimately, that according to a former US official, the Afghan government’s decision to stifle information at the local level means that the Taliban have more space to control the narrative in the country’s districts where they are present but that Afghan officials have greater command over the national narrative.
Featured
Pakistan welcomes start of second round of Afghan peace talks
Pakistan on Wednesday night welcomed the start of the second round of intra-Afghan negotiations and said the two teams have made significant progress to date.
In a statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Islamabad said: “The year 2020 witnessed substantial progress towards peace in Afghanistan, with a number of positive developments including conclusion of US-Taliban Peace Agreement on 29 February 2020, start of intra-Afghan Negotiations on 12 September 2020, and agreement on Rules and Procedures on 2 December 2020, which paved the way for meaningful progress in the peace talks.”
Islamabad stated that Pakistan remains “hopeful that the year 2021 will witness the dawn of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.”
The ministry of foreign affairs said Pakistan hopes the two negotiating teams will continue to engage with an open mind and will observe patience, prudence and perseverance to seize this historic opportunity for peace.
“We call upon both sides to remain constructively engaged and show flexibility in the negotiations for reaching an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement which would lead to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
According to the statement: “Pakistan, on its part, would continue to extend all possible support for the Afghan peace process.”
However, the foreign ministry noted that the high level of violence in Afghanistan “remains a matter of concern. Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly called on all sides to take measures for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire. We are hopeful that the two sides will prioritize working out a road-map for a reduction in violence and ceasefire in the negotiations.”
Pakistan’s statement came just hours after the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team and the Taliban’s team officially resumed talks after a three-week break.
This next round of talks will see the two sides discuss the agenda and, according to sources, hopefully, a ceasefire.
Featured
Second round of intra-Afghan peace talks officially underway
The Peace Negotiation Team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan confirmed late Wednesday night that the second round of intra-Afghan talks has officially started.
In a Twitter post, the Republic’s team said: “The second round of intra-Afghan talks began during a preliminary meeting (on Wednesday).
“It was decided that the teams designated by both sides would begin their work on Saturday to discuss the issues on the agenda,” the team said.
Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem also confirmed that talks had resumed in Doha after a three-week break.
On December 12, peace negotiators in Doha reported that both sides had exchanged their lists about the agenda of the peace negotiations and that the second phase of the talks would begin on January 5.
However due to a “technical delay”, the Afghan Republic’s talks team only left Kabul on Tuesday.
Just days before their recess in December, the teams reached an agreement on a 21-article list of procedural rules for peace talks after three months of discussions.
Last month, sources familiar with the matter said that a 28-article draft agenda has been handed to the Taliban by the Afghan team and the Taliban had given a 21-article agenda draft to the republic’s negotiators.
The first round of peace negotiations between teams from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban started on September 12.
Featured
UN slams Trump for pardoning Blackwater contractors
The United Nations said Wednesday night it was deeply concerned by US President Donald Trump’s move to pardon four former Blackwater security contractors convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians in 2007.
“We are deeply concerned by the recent US presidential pardons for four security guards from the private military firm Blackwater who were convicted for killing 14 Iraqi civilians.
The UN Human Rights Office spokesperson, Marta Hurtado, said in the statement that “pardoning them contributes to impunity.”
Hurtado said the four individuals were given sentences ranging from 12 years to life imprisonment, including on charges of first-degree murder.
“By investigating these crimes and completing legal proceedings, the US complied with its obligations under international law. Victims of gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law also have the right to a remedy.
“This includes the right to see perpetrators serve punishments proportionate to the seriousness of their conduct,” Hurtado said.
The UN Human Rights Office (UNOCHA) in turn called on the US to renew its commitment to fighting impunity for gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law and to uphold its obligations to ensure accountability for such crimes.
This comes after Trump’s announcement Wednesday that the four security contractors,
Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard, were among a group of 15 prisoners to be pardoned.
A White House statement said Slatten, Slough, Liberty and Heard had a “long history of service to the nation” as veterans of the US Army and US Marine Corps, and that their pardons were “broadly supported by the public… and elected officials”.
It added that the Court of Appeals “ruled that additional evidence should have been presented at Mr Slatten’s trial”, and that prosecutors recently disclosed “that the lead Iraqi investigator, who prosecutors relied heavily on to verify that there were no insurgent victims and to collect evidence, may have had ties to insurgent groups himself”.
But according to the BBC, the father of a boy who died called the move “indescribable” and a rights group said Trump had hit a “new low”.
Slatten, Slough, Liberty and Heard were among 19 Blackwater private security contractors assigned to guard a convoy of four heavily-armored vehicles carrying US personnel on 16 September 2007.
According to the US justice department, at about noon that day several of the contractors opened fire in and around Nisoor Square, a busy roundabout that was immediately adjacent to the heavily-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.
When they stopped shooting, at least 14 Iraqi civilians were dead – 10 men, two women and two boys, aged nine and 11. Iraqi authorities put the toll at 17.
US prosecutors said Slatten was the first to fire, without provocation, killing Ahmed Haithem Ahmed Al Rubiay, an aspiring doctor who was driving his mother to an appointment.
The contractors said they mistakenly believed that they were under attack.
The incident caused international outrage, strained relations between the US and Iraq, and sparked a debate over the role of contractors in warzones.
In 2014, a US federal court found Slatten guilty of murder, while Slough, Liberty and Heard were convicted of voluntary manslaughter, attempted manslaughter and other charges. Slatten was sentenced to life in prison, and the other three were handed 30-year terms.
Slough, Liberty and Heard subsequently had their sentences reduced to 15, 14 and 12 years respectively.
BBC reported that according to Hina Shamsi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Security Project, Trump had “hit a disgraceful new low with the Blackwater pardons”.
“These military contractors were convicted for their role in killing 17 Iraqi civilians and their actions caused devastation in Iraq, shame and horror in the United States, and a worldwide scandal. President Trump insults the memory of the Iraqi victims and further degrades his office with this action.”
Mohammed Kinani, whose nine-year-old son Ali was killed in Nisoor Square, told Middle East Eye: “No-one is above the law is what we learned in America, but now there’s someone above the law.”
“I don’t know how this is allowed. I don’t think that America is built on such principles,” he added.
NDS arrests suspects with ‘ties to Pakistan’ on charges of espionage
38 Taliban killed, incl 9 Pakistanis, in airstrikes in Farah and Nimroz
Govt says NYT claims of misinforming media are baseless
Pompeo calls for Yemen’s Houthi movement to be classed a foreign terror group
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
Iran executes journalist accused of inspiring 2017 anti-govt protests
Electoral College will vote Monday, confirming Joe Biden’s win
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
UN condemns attack and kidnapping of Nigerian school children
Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
Zerbena: Development projects in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Agenda of the second round of peace negotiations
Pas Az Khabar: Second round of peace talks discussed
Morning News Show: Afghan, Turkmenistan officials sign cooperation agreements
Tahawol: Challenges in second round of peace talks discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Politicians hint at establishment of interim government
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan passport ranked the world’s least powerful
-
World4 days ago
World stunned by violence in US Capitol as Trump supporters cause chaos
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban storm ANA check post in Kunduz
-
Latest News3 days ago
India to Chair UNSC’s Crucial Taliban Sanctions Committee
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani, VP Saleh reiterate the need for an Afghanistan republic
-
Latest News4 days ago
Civilians killed in Helmand airstrike
-
Latest News5 days ago
Stoltenberg says NATO will face dilemma over Afghanistan