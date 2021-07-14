Govt says fallen districts will soon be retaken

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2021)

Ajmal Omar Shenwari, a spokesperson for the Afghan security organizations, said the nation will soon witness the retaking of districts that fell to the Taliban.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Shenwari said: “Our plan is being executed and soon you will witness the retaking of those areas that fell to the Taliban.”

According to the Long War Journal, the Taliban has taken control of more than 80 districts in the two months since launching its offensive against the Afghan government after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would withdraw its forces from the country by September.

The Taliban began to seize territory once the May 1 deadline expired, and as of June 29, 2021, now controls 157 districts, the report stated.

Shenwari meanwhile said that in the past three days Afghan forces carried out 98 operations in 25 provinces.

“The Afghan security forces have launched 98 operations in the past three days in 25 provinces of the country,” Shenwari said, adding that Taliban “commanders are among the casualties from these operations.”

Shenwari also said that coordination has been improved between the security organizations after recent changes in the security institutions.