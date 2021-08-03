Govt rolls out electronic payroll system as part of Digital Week

(Last Updated On: August 3, 2021)

The Afghan government on Tuesday announced that it has rolled out its electronic payroll system for government employees – a move that will also cut down on corruption.

According to the Presidential Palace (ARG), this was a huge step towards digitizing systems and formed part of Digital Week.

President Ashraf Ghani said that the electronic payroll system will now ensure government employees receive their salaries on time and without problems.

The payroll system is being handled by the Human Resources Management Information Centre (HRMIC).

Ghani said this system will also provide instant access to the number of government employees, salary budgets and salary expenditure.

“I assure all government employees that their salaries will be paid on time, orderly and without a third party (involved),” said Ghani.

Acting head of Da Afghanistan Bank or Afghanistan’s central bank said there are many other benefits to having the system in place.

“Attendance records will also be registered on the system and will be (accessible) electronically,” said Ajmal Ahmadi, acting chief of the central bank.

Officials also stated that other projects will be inaugurated during the course of this week.

