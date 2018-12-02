Gov’t Revenue Increases By 14 Percent Compared to Last Year: MoF

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2018)

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Sunday said that the government revenue has reached 173 billion Afghanis in the current solar year which shows an increase of 14 percent compared to last year.

Addressing a press conference on the outcomes of the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan, Shamruz Masjidi, Spokesman of the Finance Ministry said that the summit was helpful for Afghanistan where the European Union has pledged of providing the war-torn country with a financial package of 474 million euros ($535 million).

He said more than €311 million if the aid package will be allocated to support the government in pursuing its reform agenda, €80 million to improve the health and nutrition of the population, €15.5 million to support the coming elections and €37 million to reinforce EU assistance to Afghanistan in addressing migration and forced displacement challenges.

Separately, the official said that the government revenue has increased by 14 percent in the current year compared to last year.

“The national revenue has reached to 173 billion Afghanis in 1397 solar year which shows an increase of 14 percent compared to last year,” Shamruz said, adding that last year the government was 152 billion Afghans.

Some economic analysts, however, said that revenues were being mostly gained through government taxes, adding that the situation has caused the price of foodstuff to get raise in the markets and challenge the manufacturing factories in the county.