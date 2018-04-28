Gov’t Releases 171 Prisoners from Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi Prison

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2018 7:55 pm)

As many as 171 prisoners were freed on Saturday from Pul-e-Charkhi prison in the east of Kabul, following a presidential order, officials said.

The inmates were released in line with President Ashraf Ghani’s decree on the occasion of 8th Saur – 26h anniversary of Mujahiddin victory in the country.

Shah Mir Amirpoor, the press officer at the Pul-e-Charkhi detention center said that 56 prisoners from a total of 600 inmates who have been transferred from Iran to Herat prisons, were freed.

He said the prisoners were released based on the presidential order that had given a task to the Attorney General Office (AGO) in this regard.

According to Amirpoor, the prisoners’ releasing process will continue.

“The 8th Saur decree which was announced last night, implemented today,” said Asadullah Safi, the general director of enforcement of AGO’s orders.

This comes as currently, 10,500 people have been held in Pul-e-Charkhi prison over various charges and 300 of them will be freed, following the president’s decree.