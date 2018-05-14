Gov’t Preparing The Ground For Widespread Electoral Fraud: MPs

(Last Updated On: May 14, 2018 7:00 pm)

Members of the lower house of parliament on Monday accused the government of interfering in the election processes, saying pasting of voting stickers in the photocopy of the voter’s ID cards will pave the way for a widespread electoral fraud during the upcoming elections.

MP Fawzia Koofi, representing Badakhshan province, criticized Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the government for holding electoral meetings and making decisions at the presidential palace.

Chaman Shah Etomadi, another MP from Ghazni province, added that the distribution of 10 million ID Cards cannot prevent from the electoral frauds while the attachment of voting stickers in the photocopy of the voter’s ID cards would be another big challenge.

Nahid Farid, an MP from Herat province, stressed that the people of Afghanistan have no trust on the election process due to the 2014 fraudulent elections. Ms. Farid called the IEC new decision regarding voting stickers “a misfortune and a game” by President Ghani’s office.

“It is clear that pasting voting stickers in the photocopy of the voter’s ID cards paves the ground for widespread electoral fraud while the Afghan nation hopes a transparent election,” Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, Speaker of the House concluded.