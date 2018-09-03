Gov’t Praised Gen. Nicholson’s Achievements during Mission in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 03, 2018 8:33 pm)

The Afghan government has praised the achievements of General John ”Mick” Nicholson who commanded the Resolute Support Mission for two and a half years in Afghanistan.

At beginning of his mission, Gen. Nicholson called the year 2017 the end of Daesh group’s activities in Afghanistan and promised to bring the Taliban group to the negotiation table.

“There are no process for eliminating Daesh and Taliban. Political rivalries have caused more attention to be paid to the North. The enemies are moving forward and becoming stronger in the north, and they are not believed to end the American war,” Abdul Wadod Paiman, representative of Kunduz at the Lower House said.

While the commitments of Gen. Nicholson remained as just promises, but it seems the air bombardment of terrorist hideouts was the greatest policy of the American four-star general.

For the first time in 2017, nearly four thousand bombs were thrown on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan under Nicholson’s command which the “Mother of All Bombs” on Daesh safe havens was the biggest one.

The Taliban’s drug factories were also targeted by the bombs; NATO claimed to inflict millions of dollars losses to the group with destroying the factories.

“Afghan security forces were highly trained and learned better fighting skills during Nicholson’s mission. We appreciate his consultations and performances for the Afghan government,” Ghafoor Jawid, the spokesman of Defense Ministry asserted.

Afghan air forces owned Black Hawk helicopters during the two years of Nicholson’s mission.

U.S. Army General Scott Miller has begun his duties as the new commander of NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

Miller took over from his predecessor, U.S. Army General John Nicholson, in a ceremony on September 2 in Kabul.

“We must ensure terrorists can never use Afghanistan as a safe haven to threaten the world,” Miller said during a handover ceremony.