Gov’t Orders Closure of Schools in Farah Amid Battle with Taliban

The Ministry of Education on Thursday ordered that schools and other educational centers in Farah to be closed amid ongoing battle between government forces and the Taliban in the western province.

The security situation in Farah, near the border with Iran has been deteriorating in recent years. Since Tuesday, the Taliban militants have launched coordinated attacks on the provincial capital, triggering fierce clashes with Afghan security forces that left scores dead so far.

“Considering the grave security concerns in Farah, the Ministry of Education declares that schools and other education centers in the province will be off until improvement of security situation to protect students, teachers and education employees,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

“The education department in Farah is ordered to delay teaching and exams of students until the end of security issues and the next instruction which will be given after Eid Al-Fitr,” the statement added.