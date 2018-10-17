Gov’t Not Committed to Provide Peace in Afghanistan: Hekmatyar

(Last Updated On: October 17, 2018)

The leader of Hezb-e Islami, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar says the government is not committed to provide peace in Afghanistan and has no comprehensive plan for the talks with the Taliban group.

The High Peace Council (HPC) has held a consultant meeting with national figures and political parties to find a solution for peace talks with Taliban.

“The government is busy with its internal conflicts and the peace talks had no positive result so far,” Hekmatyar said.

He emphasized that government failed in the peace process and there is not a unique idea for peace which is the main demand of people.

Meanwhile, the former National Security Adviser, Ranging Dadfar Spanta noted the International Community did not stand by its commitments and had no honest efforts for the stability of Afghanistan.

The second deputy of Executive Office, Muhammad Muhaqiq also believes that would have no result until an overall discussion took place with Taliban about all issues of the country.

“Everything should be discussed for achieving peace; about government, constitution, withdrawal of foreign troops and etc…,” Muhaqiq added.

This comes as the HPC praised US talks with Taliban representatives but stressed that the main side is Afghanistan and the peace negotiations should be led and manage by Afghans.