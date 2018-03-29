Gov’t Not Committed to Holding ‘Transparent’ Election: Zia Massoud

(Last Updated On: March 29, 2018 4:54 pm)

Ahmad Zia Massoud, a senior member of Jamiat-e-Islami party has criticized the government of being reluctant to holding a transparent election in the country.

Speaking at gathering in Kabul on Thursday, Zia Massoud said that the National Unity Government (NUG) is “illegitimate” and does not meet the demands of the people.

“In order to get out of the ongoing crisis, we need to have transparent elections,” he said.

The election observers, meanwhile believe the election commission is not capable of holding the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections on the scheduled time.

“If the government have the will to bring reforms before the arranged time, we will have a transparent election,” said Jandad Spinghar, head of the Free and Fair Elections Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA).

This comes as the election commission is set to announce the timeline of the parliamentary and district council elections on Saturday, March 31.