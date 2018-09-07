Gov’t Links Increase in Security Threats to Progress in Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: September 07, 2018 7:29 pm)

In search of adopting effective plans to prevent the insurgent attacks in the country, mainly in Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani has held three extraordinary security meetings in a day, Presidential Palace said on Friday.

Following the funeral ceremony of Tolo news two journalists Samim Faramarz and Ramiz Ahmadi in Kabul attended by media workers and government officials, the President’s Spokesman Haroon Chakhansoori said that whenever, there is progress in peace talks, the security issues get increased in the country.

The official stressed that the government is making most efforts to prevent the insurgent attacks in the country, particularly, in the capital.

Some former security officials, meanwhile, said that intelligence agency has a huge role to play in preventing and neutralizing the militant attacks in the country.

This comes two days after at least 20 people were killed and dozens more wounded in twin suicide bombings in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul, following the attack on education center in the city on August 16, where it left more than 60 dead mostly young students.