Govt Launches Consultations to Find Solution to Ghazni Elections

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2019)

The government has launched consultations regarding Ghazni parliamentary elections.

The National Security Council has tasked Vice President Sarwar Danish and Deputy Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Khan to find a solution to the problem.

“The office of Second Vice President and First Deputy CEO are holding consultation meetings regarding Ghazni election, several plans were suggested but none of them are final yet to be submitted to the National Security Council,” said Mohammad Hedayat, an advisor to VP Danish.

Ghazni parliamentary election which was due to be held on October 20 was suspended until the upcoming presidential election after problems arose over the election process in the province.

Last year, the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) decided to divide Ghazni into three electoral zones but lawmakers from Ghazni province refused to accept the move.

Former lawmakers from Ghazni province insists that the election in Ghazni must be organized like other provinces.

“They should divide Ghazni into two constituencies and hold parliamentary elections,” said Mohammad Arif Rahmani, a former MP from the province.