Govt ‘incomplete’ Without Parliament, Say Candidates Who Secure Seats

(Last Updated On: March 19, 2019)

A number of candidates who have secured seats in Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of the parliament) in October elections say the government is “incomplete” without having a legislative body.

They insisted that the Independent Election Commission (IEC) should declare the final results of the parliamentary elections to determine the fate of the new parliament.

“Failure to open the parliament on time will weaken the government,” said Nimatullah Karyab, one of the front runners in the parliamentary elections. “We urge the government to open the parliament’s 17th legislative term.”

“People are facing an uncertain fate,” said Khan Mohammad Wardak another leading candidate. “We want the parliament to be inaugurated as soon as possible.”

After a 15-day winter break of the lawmakers, the president was expected to open the parliament’s 17th legislative term. But he has not yet inaugurated the house.

The Presidential Palace earlier, said that the president would not inaugurate the parliament until the IEC reveals the final results of the parliamentary elections.

It comes as the IEC on Tuesday announced the final results of the elections for five more provinces including Herat, Balkh, Paktia, and Badghis.