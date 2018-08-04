Gov’t Incapable to Ensuring Security, Fight Corruption: Ex-NDS Chief

(Last Updated On: August 04, 2018 6:10 pm)

Former chief of the Afghan Intelligence, Rahmatullah Nabil has criticized the government over failure to ensure security and fight against corruption in the country.

In a special interview with Ariana News on Saturday, Rahmatullah Nabil said that the government has resorted to political bargains instead of addressing the demands of the people and implementing its commitments.

Nabil said that the leadership of the government is weak and that incapable of sticking the government members together. He noted that the government has failed to implement its commitments and that the security situation has been deteriorated in the country.

Nabil who is also the head of Mehwar-e-Mardum party claimed that President Ashraf Ghani has dealt on development projects in a bid to receive support in his electoral campaigns, following the upcoming presidential election.

“Lands at [Kabul] Airport have been allocated to Alokozay [Group of Companies]. They have helped the president in his electoral campaigns. The fate of these lands is not clear and manufacturing companies have not been established either,” Nabil said.

He was apparently, referring to the allocation of 144 acres of government land near the Kabul International Airport to the Alokozay Group of Companies (AGC) for establishing six factories.

The land worth $350 million and was allocated to six industrial factories – run by the AGC. However, it seems the factories have not been established yet.