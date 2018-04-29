Gov’t, IEC Agree on Recruiting New Staff for Presidential Election

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2018 6:35 pm)

The Afghan government and the country’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) have agreed to recruit a group of staff members inside the IEC to work for the upcoming presidential election.

“Beside the commissioners, a group of state servants will be formed inside the commission to plan for the presidential elections,” IEC Commissioner Maliha Hassan told Ariana News.

According to the official, the group will be recruited by the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC) through an open competition and will work closely with the IEC commissioners.

Meanwhile, political parties emphasize on holding timely and transparent elections.

“The presidential election must be held on time. The continuation of President Ghani’s work beyond the time set in the Constitution is illegitimate,” Noor Rahman Akhlaqi, a senior member of Jamiat leadership council said. “Any interference by the government on the work of the IEC is unacceptable.”

The voter list and voter registration process will complete half of the presidential election workload while the voter registration turnout was 650 thousand since the start of the registration process which is said to be unsatisfactory.

President Ashraf Ghani has assured that the presidential election will be held on time.