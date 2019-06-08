Govt Hopes International Efforts Pave Way for Intra-Afghan Dialogue

(Last Updated On: June 8, 2019)

As efforts for the Afghan peace process increases at the international level, the office of Afghanistan’s Chief Executive said on Saturday that the launch of intra-Afghan dialogue will open Afghanistan’s gateway toward peace.

Omaid Maysam, a spokesman for Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said that the regional and international efforts will pave the way for intra-Afghan dialogue.

“The Afghan government welcomes any opportunity for the intra-Afghan dialogue. We believe that the intra-Afghan dialogue is an important step in the Afghan peace process,” Maysam said.

Recently, the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad met with officials from the European countries where he discussed the “German-Qatari hosted intra-Afghan dialogue”.

Meanwhile, presidential candidate Shida Mohammad Abdali emphasizes that any meeting on the Afghan peace process should have an agenda and a pre-condition to be able to anticipate its outcome.

The U.S. and Taliban officials have held six round of direct talks in Qatar where they have discussed the foreign forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in return for the Taliban’s guarantee that Afghanistan will not be used as a stage by terrorist groups to threaten the U.S. and its allies.

The Taliban insurgent group has repeatedly denied to meet with the Afghan government or accept a ceasefire. In return, Khalilzad says nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.