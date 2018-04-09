Gov’t Has no Plan to Support Domestic Products, Industrialists: ACCI

(Last Updated On: April 09, 2018 6:10 pm)

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) says the government has no plan to support the domestic products and industrialists in the country that heavily relies on imports from neighboring countries.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of marble production town on Monday in Kabul, Khan Jan Alokozay, Deputy Head of ACCI said that the National Unity Government plays a double game with the investors and yet to come up with a significant plan to support them.

Alokozay said based on the constitution, the government should make way for investment and capacity building in the country.

“Unfortunately, since shut down of AISA (Afghanistan Investment Support Agency), the government has not distributed any land for industrialist,” he said.

The inaugurated town includes 30 marble production houseworks which have been built on 300 acres of land with a cost of $50 million by the investors.

Rahim Saeedi, the Commerce Ministry’s General Director for Private Sector Development said that the government welcomes and ensures to support the marble industry in the country.

“We have the potential to produce marbles and compete not only in domestic markets but also in international markets,” Saeedi said.