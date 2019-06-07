Breaking News

Gov’t Forces Retake Ghazni’s Khwaja Omari District After a Year

Afghan National Security and Defense Forces retook control of Khwaja Omari district of Ghazni province after a year, local officials said on Friday.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the Afghan forces conducted a joint operation and retook control of the district from the Taliban militants at around 9 am on Friday.

According to Noori, the district is completely cleared of the Taliban insurgents.

It comes as the Taliban fighters had captured the district almost a year ago.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in the central part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

 

