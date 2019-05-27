Govt Forces Retake Control of Dih Yak District After Two Years

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2019)

Afghan security forces retook control of Dih Yak district of Ghazni province after two years, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Afghan forces conducted a joint operation and retook control of the district center from the Taliban militants on Monday.

Taliban used to take innocent people hostage in order to prevent security forces to capture Dih Yak district, the statement said.

Meanwhile, provincial governor spokesman Arif Noori told Ariana News that security forces retreated from the district after a Taliban offensive about two years ago.

Noori added that Taliban fighters could not resist after security forces launched coordinated attacks from three directions over the district center.

He further said that Taliban militants have damaged the governor’s office and police headquarter buildings.

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in the central part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

Afghan and foreign forces have launched a clearance operation in the province in the past six months.