Gov’t Forces Launch Operation to Reclaim Districts in Baghlan

Afghan commandos backed by the foreign forces have launched an operation a bid to retake the Dahan-i-Ghori and Dand Ghori districts in northern Baghlan province, officials said Monday.

The provincial police chief General Ikramuddin Saray said the military operation was being conducted in three steps backed by NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

He said the foreign forces were leading the ground and air operation and that have managed to reach the main bases of the Taliban in the province with ease.

“Today when our allied forces reach to the area, they [the Taliban] will not be able to resist,” General Saray said.

This is the first time that the government takes action to reclaim the Dahan-i-Ghori and Dand Ghori districts in Baghlan from the Taliban after being under the armed group’s control for three years.