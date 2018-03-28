Gov’t Decides to Sell Seized Drugs to Authorized Companies

(Last Updated On: March 28, 2018 8:09 pm)

The Government of Afghanistan in coordination with the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) have decided to sell seized drugs to authorized companies and countries, an official said Wednesday.

According to Ahmad Khalid Muahid, the Counter Narcotics Justice Center (CNJC) spokesman the center has discovered and confiscated tons of drugs during the last two years. In addition, more than 700 suspects have been arrested in connection to drug-trafficking.

“Based on the article number 19 of the new counter-narcotics law, the government of Afghanistan in an agreement with the international narcotics control board of the United Nations have decided to sell seized drugs to those companies and countries which are authorized to buy heroin and opium for their industrial products,” Muahid told reporters during a news conference in the government media center.

The new decision comes as Kabul has hit high record on selling and trafficking of drugs during the last couple of years.

According to the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC), a profoundly alarming trend in the cultivation and production of opium in Afghanistan revealed an 87 percent production increase in 2017.