Gov’t Concerns of People’s Reluctance Approach to Voter Registration Process

(Last Updated On: April 19, 2018 5:54 pm)

The National Unity Government (NUG) leaders concern of slow progress on voter registration as the election commission has so far registered more than 76,000 voters for the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said people have not yet realized that the future of upcoming elections are depend on the voter registration process. He stressed on people’s participation in the process.

This comes as residents have been obliged to the participate in voter registration process in southern Kandahar province, but the Chief Executive office said the government was oppose to such action.

In addition, the NUG leaders have discussed voter registration process with members of the Independent Election Commission (IEC). President Ashraf Ghani had video conference with governors and security officials from all provinces as part of the efforts to enhance the progress on voter registration.

The president has ordered the Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs to launch awareness campaign and encourage people through Ulama at Friday prayers in mosques to participate in voter registration process.

“The legitimacy of elections will be in question, if only one million people want to vote out of a total of 10 million eligible persons,” said FEFA program manager Muhammad Naeem Asghari.