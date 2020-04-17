Gov’t civil service offices shutdown extended for another three weeks

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2020)

Afghanistan government extended the lockdown on the government civil service offices and movements in the city for another three weeks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MOIA) warns if citizens commute unnecessarily, they will have to face the police.

The parliament members have also requested the government to provide essential assistance for the needy during the quarantine to prevent hunger from becoming a more serious crisis than the COVID-19.

Coronavirus is rapidly spreading across the country. Thus, the government extended the lockdown for another three weeks.

Even though people ignore the warnings and guidance of the government in some parts of the city, the restrictions have become stricter in Kabul.

The police have installed checkpoints to control movements, but Kabul citizens claim that the lockdown has financially put them in trouble.

COVID-19 is a deadly virus and is increasing rapidly in Afghanistan.

Though the Ministry of Public Health, News Outlets, and Imams in mosques have given preventive instructions to the people, the people rarely abide by them.