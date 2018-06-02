Gov’t Circles Facilitating Insurgent Attacks: MPs

(Last Updated On: June 02, 2018 3:08 pm)

Following the insurgents’ attack on the Interior Ministry compound in Kabul on May 30, a number of Afghan parliamentarians said that certain elements within the government being responsible of facilitating militants to carry out attacks across the country.

The insurgents who carried out the attack on the headquarters of the Interior Ministry in the capital, were in foreign military uniforms and armed with grenades, guns and rocket launchers, crossing the first checkpoint of the facility with two armored vehicles before being gunned down by the security forces.

“Suicide bombers are being transferred with the help of circles within the government which is a serious concern,” said MP Ghulam Hussian Nasir. “The government officials should resign if they can’t maintain the security.”

The attackers were eight in numbers, battling with the security forces for more than two hours. According to the officials, the attack left one killed and six more injured to security personnel.

“The armored vehicles don’t have registered plates and there is the possibility of [similar] attack on other ministries,” said MP Mohammad Hashim Mahdawi said. “Currently, more than 5,000 armored vehicles are without registered plates that should be abandoned.”

Sharing the image of the militants involved in the incident via Amaq news agency, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.