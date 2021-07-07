Govt building security wall around key Herat industrial park

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2021)

The Afghan government has started construction of a protection wall around the Herat Industrial Town amid a surge in violence across the country.

Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, Industry and Commerce Minister, stated that an 11 kilometer protective wall will be built around the key manufacturing plant.

He said that at the first stage, 6km of the wall will be built.

The project will cost 64 million AFN and will take one year to build.

This comes after factory owners have complained about insecurity at the industrial park.

Meanwhile, a security team is guarding the town. Several watchtowers are also needed to maintain the security of at least 400 factories.