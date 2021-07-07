Business
Govt building security wall around key Herat industrial park
The Afghan government has started construction of a protection wall around the Herat Industrial Town amid a surge in violence across the country.
Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, Industry and Commerce Minister, stated that an 11 kilometer protective wall will be built around the key manufacturing plant.
He said that at the first stage, 6km of the wall will be built.
The project will cost 64 million AFN and will take one year to build.
This comes after factory owners have complained about insecurity at the industrial park.
Meanwhile, a security team is guarding the town. Several watchtowers are also needed to maintain the security of at least 400 factories.
Business
Peace and Self-Sufficiency expo opens in Herat
The sixth expo of domestic products titled “Peace and Self-Sufficiency” opened in western Herat province on Sunday.
Business owners, both men and women, are showcasing their products and hand crafts at the expo which has 215 stalls this year.
Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, Minister of Industry and Commerce, stated that 40 expos have been held in the last four months, adding that more than $200 million has also been invested in industrial estates.
“We got more than $200 million investments and inaugurations as you have witnessed. Many of them [investments] were in Herat and five factories were inaugurated,” Ghoryani said.
Afghan factories can produce at least 27 items in Herat that could address the needs of local markets but the factory owners accused the government of neglecting them and allowing similar products to be imported from outside the country and sold at a cheaper price.
“The government has not supported us so far. We want to show the government that supporting [domestic production] is their obligation and responsibility,” said Hamidullah Khadim, Head of Herat’s chamber of industries and mines.
The exhibition will be open to the public for ten days.
Business
Afghanistan holds successful one-day product expo in China
The Ministry of Trade and Industry held a one day expo of Afghan products in Beijing in China on Sunday, the ministry said.
The exhibition, titled Afghan Bazaar, showcased goods by a number of local companies including carpets, saffron and jewelry and handicrafts.
The expo was warmly welcomed by hundreds of visitors, including Chinese officials, ambassadors, foreign diplomats living in Beijing, representatives of Chinese chambers of commerce and trade unions, Chinese businessmen and a large number of Beijing citizens.
An estimated 800 people flocked to the expo Sunday, said the ministry.
This expo provided a good opportunity to introduce and market Afghanistan’s goods and aimed to pave the way for stronger trade ties between the two countries, the ministry said.
“This year, expos will be held in regional countries and around the world, and the ministry is also in talks with officials of foreign ministries of trade in the region and the world under the name of Afghan Bazaar [to promote export of] the country’s products,” read the statement.
The expo was held in cooperation with the embassy of Afghanistan on the occasion of the opening of the Afghan Chamber of Culture in Beijing.
Business
Long-awaited Badakhshan power plant switched on in test phase
Five years after construction started on the Shorabak hydroelectric power plant in Badakhshan province, work has been completed and the plant will soon start feeding Fayzabad, the provincial capital, with much needed electricity.
According to officials, the power plant was switched on two days ago in its test phase.
Nizamuddin Khapalwak, spokesman for National Water Regulatory Authority, said the dam was built with Germany’s help and cost 45 million euros.
According to him, the dam has three turbines and a production capacity of 7.5 megawatts and will provide electricity to 25,000 families in Fayzabad.
The construction of the Shorabak Dam was one of the commitments of the government to the nation.
Meanwhile, two days ago, the National Water Regulatory Authority of Afghanistan said that construction work on the Shah wa Arus Dam in Shakardara district of Kabul province has been completed.
Shah wa Arus Dam is another key dam project and once in operation will have the capacity to generate 1.2 megawatts of electricity, irrigate 2,700 hectares of land, regulate 33 million cubic meters of water annually and will store nine million cubic meters of water.
