Gov’t Blamed for Its Failure to Find Market for Fresh Fruit

Afghan government has paid no attention to introduce and find markets for fresh fruits being produced in the country, an official said on Wednesday.

Ahmad Tawfiq Dawari, Deputy Head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) told Ariana News that if government procures fresh fruits which are produced in the country, it will boost the economy of our farmers.

Currently, fresh fruits are being sold with a cheap price on the domestic markets, and a large amount of produced fruits spoils every year due to the lack of standard cold rooms.

Mr. Dawari reasoned that the current situation will be changed if government procures domestic products, especially fruits for the governmental institutions such as Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, hospitals, hostels, and other government-related institutions.

“By doing this, our farmers will be encouraged and it will be a good source of income for our country and the agriculture sector will improve,” said Hakimullah Sediqqi, an economic expert.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), Afghanistan is a fertile country that produces about 1.5 million tons of fresh fruits a year.

Last year, officials said the government is trying to build standard cold storage facilities to extend the lifespan of the country’s fruit but farmers still suffer due to the lack of these types of storages.