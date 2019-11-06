Gov’t Blamed for Failure to Find Markets for Afghan Fresh Fruit

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2019)

The Afghan government has made little effort to find markets for fresh fruits being produced in the country, an official said on Wednesday.

Ahmad Tawfiq Dawari, Deputy Head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), told Ariana News that if government purchases fresh fruits, which are produced in the country, it would boost the economy of our farmers.

Currently, fresh fruits are sold cheaply within domestic markets, while large amount of fruit spoils every year due to the lack of standard refrigeration.

Mr. Dawari reasoned that the current situation could be changed if government procures domestic products, especially fruits for use by governmental institutions such as Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, Hospitals, Hostels, and other government-related institutions.

“By doing this, our farmers will be encouraged and it will be a good source of income for our country and the agriculture sector will improve,” said Hakimullah Sediqqi, an economic expert.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), Afghanistan is a fertile country that produces about 1.5 million tons of fresh fruits per year.

Last year, officials said the government is trying to build standard cold storage facilities to extend the lifespan of the country’s fruit, but farmers still suffer due to the absence of cold storage capacity.