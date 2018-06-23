Govt Attempts to Grant Territories to Taliban: MPs

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2018 7:39 pm)

A number of Afghan parliament members on Saturday said that the government were attempting to grant some territories to Taliban, insisting that the move was a betrayal to the people and the efforts of Afghan security forces.

“Efforts are underway to grant some areas to the Taliban and it’s a betrayal to the blood of the security forces,” said MP Gulam Hussain Nasiri. “Within a few hours, sixteen security points were collapsed in Jalriz district [of Maidan Wardak province], how it is possible? It has been done deliberately.”

Some members of the Wolesi Jirga or Lower House of the Parliament said that allocating territories to the Taliban should not be part of the deal to facilitate peace talks with the militant group.

“We want peace, but we don’t accept sacrificing everything [in the process]. How we should handover territories to the armed opposition forces and government wants to do this for the sake of ensuring peace talks with the Taliban,” said MP Abdul latif Pedram.

MP Fawzai Kofi, meanwhile, said the people and parliament should be informed of the moves being taken by the government in the peace process.

The Chairman of the house, Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi, however, said that secret deals should not take place with the Taliban as he believes it will draw a lot of objections.

“We want peace and it is an essential need of our people, but we won’t accept the peace which its details not being disclosed to public. The suggestions of the government and oppositions should be specified,” he said.

The MPs stressed that the ongoing war in the country has outside roots and that the peace talks with the Taliban could not be ensure in short term unless these roots were being eradicated.