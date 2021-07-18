Latest News
Govt and Taliban discuss next step in Doha peace talks
The Afghan government and the Taliban negotiating teams have discussed the establishment of three separate working teams to pursue peace talks, sources said Sunday.
The seven-member delegations from both sides have held four rounds of talks behind closed doors since Friday.
Sources familiar with the process in Doha, in Qatar, where talks are underway, told Ariana News that the teams would negotiate three key topics including the future Constitution, trust-building, and a political roadmap.
According to the sources, the release of Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails and the removal of the group’s leaders’ names from the UN blacklist is considered as part of trust-building and will be discussed.
The establishment of a transitional government will be negotiated as part of the political roadmap.
The Afghan peace team, however, is seeking an immediate ceasefire.
The government, meanwhile, believes that the Taliban are attempting to gain power through a military takeover and that the group has no intention of addressing issues via a political settlement.
Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban peace team, rejected the government’s claims stating: “This is the perception of the other side [government], this is not our policy; our policy is to reach a negotiated solution. Because, thereafter, we can maintain a lasting peace in Afghanistan, which is the ultimate goal of all of us.”
The two sides will also discuss a future political system in Afghanistan. So far, the Taliban have not commented on whether they accept the people’s will to elect their leaders, but the group has been clear that they want to establish an Islamic government such as their Islamic Emirate.
Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi the State Minister for Peace stated: “We must not forget that Afghanistan has practiced democracy in the last two decades. People’s will, whether man or woman, is a priority value and that is important for us in this round of negotiations.”
Latest News
ANDSF recaptures two fallen districts in past 24 hours
The Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) have recaptured two districts in the last 24 hours, officials said Sunday.
Ajmal Omar Shinwari, a spokesman for the ANSDF, said that the Surkh Parsa district in northern Parwan and the Malistan district in central Ghazni province were retaken, bringing the total recaptured districts to 24.
Shinwari stated that the Afghan forces have planned to recapture the fallen districts and that the ANSDF has from being in a defensive mode into an offensive mode.
“We have recaptured as many as 24 districts and their centers during the last month,” he added.
Shinwari noted that the Malistan district was regained following heavy clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan forces and the Surkh Parsa was retaken without any skirmishes.
Meanwhile, the Afghan forces repulsed Taliban attacks over the Sabz village in Pashtun Kut district of Faryab province.
The Afghan military said at least 12 militants were killed and 22 others wounded in the skirmish.
Two members of the Afghan security forces were also killed in the clashes, the military confirmed.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard.
Latest News
Abduction of Afghan envoy’s daughter sparks criticism
Kabul residents voiced their anger over the abduction of the Afghan envoy’s daughter in Islamabad on Sunday and held a protest in front of Pakistan’s embassy.
The protestors accused Pakistan of negligence and not safeguarding Afghan diplomats and their family members.
“I think Pakistan should acknowledge that it can’t control ISI policy. They can’t provide security and protection to the Afghan diplomats. They should announce this officially,” said Shinkai Karokhail, annMP.
“We want Pakistan to avoid such crimes, we also want UN and OIC to ask Pakistan to stop interfering in Afghanistan,” said Fahim Kohdamani, a civil society activist.
The protestors called on the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to pursue the case seriously, and also called on Pakistan to arrest the perpetrators.
MoFA in reaction to the abduction summoned Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s envoy in Kabul.
The MoFA “explicitly called on the Pakistani government to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime and ensure the full security and immunity of Afghan diplomats and their families in accordance with international conventions,” said MoFA.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, meanwhile, ordered his country’s interior minister to arrest the perpetrators with in 48 hours.
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan’s interior minister said that investigations are underway in to the abduction.
This comes after MoFA on Saturday said that the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad, Pakistan, was abducted on Friday.
In a statement issued on Saturday, MoFA stated that Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals while on her way home.
“After being released from the kidnappers’ captivity, Ms. Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital,” the statement said.
MoFA strongly condemned the “heinous act” and expressed its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan
Latest News
Taliban leader says they are serious supporters of a political solution
Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban leader, said in a message issued on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Sunday that the Taliban group “with all its victories and military advances, is a serious supporter of a political solution to the country’s problem.”
He said that the Taliban would use any opportunity that “would lead to the uprising of the Islamic system and the coming of peace and security in the country.”
The Taliban leader spoke of peace at a time when the Afghan government delegation led by Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the Afghan High Council of National Reconciliation, and the Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhand, head of the Qatar political office in Doha, are holding talks.
The Taliban leader said the group had opened a political office “for good progress in the negotiations and the political process”, tasked the negotiating team and was “committed” to resolving issues through dialogue.
He claimed that the Afghan government, “is still wasting opportunities. Our message is that instead of relying on foreigners, let us solve our own problems and save the country from its current state.”
The Afghan government has blamed the Taliban of stalling peace talks.
Referring to the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, Mullah Haibatullah said: “Many districts and large areas of the country have become completely secure and the Taliban have become stronger, more organized and better equipped than before.”
This comes after the Taliban have taken control of dozens of districts in Afghanistan in recent months, and with the fall of these districts, equipment and weapons have fallen into the hands of the Taliban.
Recently Rohullah Akhundzada, the governor of Kandahar, said the districts of Kandahar province had not fallen militarily but politically.
He added that the only reason for the fall of the districts was because of the fight against corruption in the province, started by him.
He warned that he will provide proof of corruption to the people.
Zerbena: Ministry of Public Work has been accused of having owed to private companies
Govt and Taliban discuss next step in Doha peace talks
ANDSF recaptures two fallen districts in past 24 hours
Abduction of Afghan envoy’s daughter sparks criticism
Sola: Government, Taliban talks discussed
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
UAE to suspend entry from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
US seizes 33 Iranian media websites, including Press TV
Zerbena: Ministry of Public Work has been accused of having owed to private companies
Sola: Government, Taliban talks discussed
Tahawol: US, Afghanistan, Pakistan Uzbekistan platform for regional cooperation
Zerbena: Formation of platform for regional cooperation discussed
Tahawol: Regional consensus for counter-terrorism discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
George W. Bush calls withdrawal of US and NATO troops ‘a mistake’
-
Latest News5 days ago
British Defence Minister says UK will work with Taliban should they come to power – Telegraph
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia warns US against deploying troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan bus blast kills 13, including nine Chinese
-
Latest News4 days ago
Govt says fallen districts will soon be retaken
-
Latest News5 days ago
Senior Afghan leaders to travel to Doha for talks with Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
One prisoner killed, 10 wounded in Kandahar prison riot
-
Business2 days ago
US, Afghanistan, Pakistan Uzbekistan form platform for regional cooperation