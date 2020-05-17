Business
Government to implement 430 projects – Baghlan
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock said Sunday that the government has begun implementing around 430 projects in Baghlan province to manage agricultural products.
Officials said that the projects include dozens of building refrigeration systems, vegetable stocks, raisins storages, and other accessories aimed to improve the agricultural earnings of Baghlan farmers.
The project will cost AFN202 million and will be funded by the Ministry of Agriculture as well as 10 percent of it will be contributed by people.
According to reports, these fruit refrigeration systems and vegetable stocks have a capacity of preserving 3,335 tons of agricultural products.
Meanwhile, farmers in Baghlan insisted on timely completion of the projects saying that most of their agricultural products will stagnate in the lack of refrigeration systems.
The projects could provide job opportunities for 4,200 of the Baghlan residents during the implementation of these projects.
220 kV power transmission line to Kunar; contract signed
Afghanistan signed into a contract Saturday to enable a 220 kV power transmission line to Kunar.
Arg announced that a contract to transfer 220 kV of electricity from Nangarhar to Kunar province was signed Saturday between Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL).
The 300 megawatts project will be completed at a cost of $29.9 million in two years.
Dawood Noorzai, head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, said the project would be completed on time.
Over 30,000 residential, industrial and commercial subscribers will benefit from the electricity, he added.
In addition, the line will lobby an electricity flow to Nuristan province as well.
This comes as the Taliban, for the first time, has called for better ties with India and has welcomed India’s assistance to Afghanistan, Indian media reports say.
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
A UN report says that humanitarians are seeking nearly $7 billion to protect millions of lives in over 60 most affected countries amid the spread of COVID-19.
According to the report, the updated Global Humanitarian Response Plan provides help and protection that prioritize the most vulnerable in society, older people, people with disabilities, and women and girls, in particular.
UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock has warned of a significant rise in conflict, hunger, and poverty, as well as looming famine, unless action is taken now.
He has said, “If we do not support the poorest people – especially women and girls and other vulnerable groups – as they battle the pandemic and impacts of the global recession, we will all be dealing with the spillover effects for many years to come. That would prove even more painful, and much more expensive, for everyone.”
The report writes, “The updated plan builds on an earlier appeal made by the UN Secretary-General in late March which called for $2 billion.”
In a video message, urging donors to step up support to stop the pandemic from circling back around the globe, António Guterres says, “Humanitarian aid is not just a moral imperative; it is a practical necessity to combat the virus.”
He highlights, “If COVID-19 wreaks havoc in the poorest places, we are all at risk.”
World Bank approves $400 million grant for Afghanistan
The $400 million grant by the World Bank is to alleviate the COVID-19 crisis in Afghanistan.
The World Bank approved $400 million Friday to sustain reform momentum and mitigate crisis caused by COVID-19 in Afghanistan.
In a press release Friday, the World Bank announced that its board of executive directors approved a $400 million grant for Afghanistan.
The grant is aimed “to help Afghanistan sustain the pace of key economic and public finance reforms, and support the country to manage current risks and uncertainties compounded by the COVID-19 crisis”.
The release highlights, “The Incentive Program Development Policy Grant comprises $160 million from the International Development Association (IDA).”
“The World Bank Group’s fund for the poorest countries, and $240 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), managed by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors,” said in the press release.
Aryan News Analytical
As per estimates, since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, millions of dollars in financial aid have flowed into the administration of Afghanistan.
Point to be noted for the time to reveal is know where and how these funds will actually be spent – whether they will be managed transparently in and for what is meant for.
