Government to implement 430 projects – Baghlan

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2020)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock said Sunday that the government has begun implementing around 430 projects in Baghlan province to manage agricultural products.

Officials said that the projects include dozens of building refrigeration systems, vegetable stocks, raisins storages, and other accessories aimed to improve the agricultural earnings of Baghlan farmers.

The project will cost AFN202 million and will be funded by the Ministry of Agriculture as well as 10 percent of it will be contributed by people.

According to reports, these fruit refrigeration systems and vegetable stocks have a capacity of preserving 3,335 tons of agricultural products.

Meanwhile, farmers in Baghlan insisted on timely completion of the projects saying that most of their agricultural products will stagnate in the lack of refrigeration systems.

The projects could provide job opportunities for 4,200 of the Baghlan residents during the implementation of these projects.