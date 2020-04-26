Government to distribute bread to needy through bakeries – Kabul 

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2020)

The Afghan government has set to distribute bread to most vulnerable families affected by the Coronavirus in the capital Kabul city.

Mohammad Yaqub Haydari, the governor of Kabul, said Sunday that the process would begin by the upcoming Thursday after the survey on the needy families were finalized.

It comes as a large number of people have face poverty and hardship due to the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

“After surveying the needy, the bread will probably be distributed to them through bakeries,” said Haydari.

The distribution of bread to the majority of the poor, who have become unemployed during this trying time due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the resulting crisis, paves the way for them to stay in their homes.

Kabul bakers also stand ready to contribute with the government to distribute bread to the needy.

Meanwhile, civil society activists believe that in such a situation, the government should not hesitate to distribute aid to the affected people.

“85 percent of Afghans live below the poverty line,” said Aziz Rafii, head of Afghanistan’s Civil Society.

So far, the government has donated about 4.5 kilograms of wheat per family in Kabul – at least 1,000 families – which were followed by criticism of the citizens.