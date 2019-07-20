Government, Taliban Accuse Each Other Of Civilian Causalities

(Last Updated On: July 20, 2019)

Both the Afghan government and the Taliban accuse each other of disobeying the Doha intra-Afghan summit’s resolution in terms of prevention of the civilian causalities.

Ensuring the security of public service institutions including the religious centers, hospitals, civilian education centers, bazaars, water dikes, and workplaces across the country, and reducing the civilian casualties were the main articles of the resolution in the Doha intra-Afghan summit.

However, the Afghan government proclaims that the Taliban group was behind the bloody attack near to the Kabul University on Friday, saying they do not follow the resolution and continue hurting the civilians.

“They purposefully target the civilians and unfortunately hurts them strongly,” said Sediq Sediqi, the spokesperson to the President.

On the hand, the Taliban accuses the government of disobeying the Doha intra-Afghan summit resolution’ article regarding reducing the civilian causalities.

The group says that the airstrikes on the civilian-residing areas especially in Baghlan, Maidan Wardak, and Logar provinces indicated that the government is not committed to reducing the civilian causalities.

“Anyone even if it is the government, the Taliban, a US, Pakistani or Iranian citizen who kills the Afghan people is the Afghan people murderer,” said Lalai Hamidzai, a former MP.

The beliefs are that both sides of the war have hurt the civilians and have not followed the war rules and limits.

“The civilian causalities are not compensable. We hope that the Afghan government makes strong decisions regarding the civilians’ security and the Taliban should also reconsider their position if they consider it as their religious and humanitarian responsibility,” said Merdad Nejrabi, an MP from Kapisa province.

“They are the anti-government insurgents that considerably target the civilians during the war and through the suicide attacks,” said Sayeed Azim Kebrzani, and MP from Herat province.

Recently, the findings of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) showed that the civilian causalities have increased as the result of the government’s airstrikes.

However, the government says that preventing civilian causalities is its priority.