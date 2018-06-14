Government Releases Over 190 Hezb-e-Islami Prisoners

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2018 7:39 pm)

The Afghan government on Thursday released more than 190 Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) members that had been imprisoned in Pul-e-Charkhi and Bagram prisons, officials confirmed.



The prisoners were released in accordance with the peace agreement between the government and Hizb-e-Islami last year.

Col. Shah Mir Ahmad Por, prison communication in-charge, said the inmates were released, following the presidential order, adding that cases of other HIA prisoners will be also reviewed in next few days.

Meanwhile, Nasrullah Safari, head of the joint commission on government-HIA peace agreement said that freed inmates had been imprisoned for their involvement in internal and external security issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior HIA member Ghairat Baheer, welcomed the prisoners’ release and said that the freed individuals are committed to return to normal life and that will not fight again.

This comes as the government has so far periodically released about 500 HIA inmates from a total of more than 2,500 HIA prisoners.

It is expected the government will release all the remaining HIA inmates, following the peace agreement with group.