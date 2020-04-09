Government releases another 100 Taliban prisoners

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2020)

The Office of National Security Council (ONSC) confirmed that the Afghan government on Thursday released another 100 Taliban prisoners, bringing the total freed individuals to 200 in the last two days.

The inmates were released from Bagram prison, based on their age, prison sentence time, and health status after giving a guarantee that they would not return to the battlefield.

The office of NSC said that the prisoner release will continue daily, but the number of released prisoners in a day can go up or down.

The Taliban, however, didn’t accept the current process of releasing the prisoners and denied the release of 200 of their prisoners.

The Taliban Spokesperson told Ariana News that the Taliban technical team has left Kabul, and the release process is not done according to the US-Taliban deal.

The Taliban initially wanted 15 of their senior commanders to be released which was denied by the government. This caused the prisoner release to face some challenges. The government, however, started releasing the prisoners of the Taliban, which on the other hand, the Taliban hasn’t started yet.

The Taliban said that they will release the government’s prisoners if the prisoner release is done according to the US-Taliban deal.

Based on the US-Taliban deal, 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 government prisoners were supposed to be released at one time before the Intra-Afghan talks which the Afghan government doesn’t agree with.