Government releases 900 Taliban prisoners

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2020)

The Afghan government has released another 900 Taliban prisoners from jails on Tuesday, the government confirmed.

The Office of the National Security Council said that the step was taken “to advance the cause of peace, including the continuation of the bilateral ceasefire and the immediate start of direct negotiations.”

Ariana News’ correspondent Shahpoor Farahmand reported from Parwan province that 581 inmates were released from Bagram jail while the rest were released from Kabul and other provinces.

According to him, the released prisoners have taken an oath never to return to the battlefield.

Many released inmates have told that they would follow their leader’s directions while some others said they would continue fighting until foreign troops leave Afghanistan.

Mohammadullah, a prisoner who spent 16 years of his life in jail, says that he would pick up weapons again unless the American forces withdraw Afghanistan.

“I will go for my previous job and continue Jihad (Holy war),” Mohammadullah added.

So far, the Afghan government has released 2000 Taliban prisoners.

Meanwhile, the Taliban militant group has welcome the government’s move and call it as a gesture of goodwill.

“Release of 2000 prisoners by the other side is a good step. The stipulation in the Doha Agreement for the release of 5000 prisoners was to create a conducive atmosphere of confidence. This process should be completed in order to remove hurdles in the way of commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations and to pave the way for further progress which is to follow,” the group’s political spokesman, Suhail Shaheen said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He added that the Taliban is committed to the “release of prisoners on its own part.”

It comes as the two sides declared a 3-day ceasefire during the Eid Ul-Fitr.