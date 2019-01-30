‘Government Has No Clear Peace Plan’ – Hekmatyar

(Last Updated On: January 30, 2019)

Amid escalated diplomatic efforts to end the nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami says the Afghan government has no clear plan for ensuring peace in the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News on Wednesday, Hekmatyar said that the current government is the main reason for continuation of the war in the country.

Hekmatyar said that the National Unity Government should come up with a clear peace plan to end the ongoing war in Afghanistan.

“Government has no clear plan about peace and those who don’t have will for peace are creating hurdles,” he said.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami, meanwhile, said that there is a need for the formation of a strong administration to solve the ongoing crisis in the country.

“If the Taliban demand the formation of an interim government, their demand should be addressed, but after the interim government election is a must,” he said.

Expressing his support for an intra-Afghan dialogue, Hekmatyar said neither the government nor the Taliban will be victorious on the battlefield.

He also called on the government to deliver on its commitments made with Hezb-e-Islami party, following a peace deal in September 2016.