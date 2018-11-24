Government ‘Fully Prepared’ for Geneva Conference: ARG

(Last Updated On: November 24, 2018)

The Presidential Palace (ARG) says the government has implemented more than 50 percent of the commitments being made with the International community and that “fully prepared” to take part in upcoming Geneva Conference on Afghanistan.

The Geneva conference which will be held on November 27-28 in the capital of Switzerland aimed at demonstrating the progress and commitments of the Afghan government with the international community towards development and reform.

The conference will also be crucial in measuring results against the $15.2 billion committed by the international community for Afghanistan in 2016.

The President’s Office Spokesman Mohammad Haroon Chakhansoori said that Afghanistan is not expecting further aid at Geneva conference but will ask for mutual cooperation of the countries in reaching to “self-sufficiency” and a sustainable economy.

Good governance, tackling cooperation, and strengthening national budget are among the key commitments of the Afghan government with the international community.

Some government watchdog groups which are also expected to attend the Geneva Conference said that they will ask for “conditions-based” assistance of the international community for the Afghan government.

“Our main demand is that conditions should be set for the Afghan government so that if they failed to implement its commitments, the international community’s aid for Afghanistan will be stopped,” said Naser Temory, a researcher at Integrity Watch Afghanistan.

The Geneva Conference on Afghanistan will be held between two pledging conferences: the Brussels Conference on Afghanistan (2016) and the next pledging conference due to be held in 2020. 62 countries and representatives of more than 35 international organizations are expected to attend the Geneva Conference.