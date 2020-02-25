Government district governor taken captive by Taliban – Samangaan

(Last Updated On: February 25, 2020)

Taliban abducted the governor of Dara-e-Sof district of Samangaan on Monday.

Local sources in Samangan, reported by Chapaar correspondent, say that Ahamd Ali Hussaini district governor of Dara-e-Sof was taken as captive Monday by Taliban in Chipchel district, Darah-e-Paeen, Samangaan province.

Muneer Rahimi spokesman of Samangaan Police confirmed the abduction saying that around 10:50 am Monday, the district governor while traveling from Mazar-e-Sharif to Samangan, was taken by the Taliban.

Rahimi adds that the governor was accompanied by a police detective and a bodyguard while he was taken.

The abduction of the district governor comes amid the 7-day violence reduction term.