Government Blamed for Bloody Attack on Kabul

Following a deadly attack in Kabul, former security officials on Tuesday accused the Afghan government of politicizing the security institutions.

According to them, the absence of a clear definition of the friend and foe has paved the way for the Taliban insurgent group to stage coordinated attacks against the people of Afghanistan.

“[The government leaders] are conducting fake and demagogical moves, they are kneeling to the enemy without learning from the past,” said Rahmatullah Nabil, the former chief of Afghan intelligence agency and a presidential candidate for the upcoming election.

Military experts believe that lack of capacities in the security institutions has encouraged the insurgent groups to stage their terror attacks in the heart of the capital.

“Instead of chanting the slogans for youths, the government should use from those who are capable, experienced and loyal to neutralize the conspiracies of the enemies,” said Javid Kohistani, a military commentator.

However, the Interior Minister vows to suppress the Taliban insurgent group by conducting offensive attacks.

“We will conduct offensives against Taliban to agree for peace and ceasefire,” said Massoud Andarabi, the Afghan Interior Minister.