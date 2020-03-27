Government announces curfew in Kabul

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2020)

The government announced to impose a three-week-long curfew in the capital Kabul on Friday, effective from Saturday aimed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

To prevent the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all administrations, schools, universities, educational centers, public baths, parks, swimming pools, wedding halls, markets, and other public sites, except for the Ministry of Health and security apparatus, will remain closed for at least three weeks.

In addition, the government banned wedding parties, mourning ceremonies and public transports.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani said, based on needs, all schools and Darulaman Palace could be used as emergency health centers for isolation of the infected.

According to the plan, entities providing health services, security services, grocery stores, restaurants providing delivery services and parts of the Kabul municipality can continue their activities.

“The Ministry of Public Health had suggested the emergency committee to impose restrictions on movements. This has been approved by the government and would be effective from tomorrow,” Feruzuddin Feruz, the Public Health Minister said in a briefing conference.

The Acting Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said Kabul police would implement the plan, warning people to abide by the curfew rules during the period.

Following the western Herat, Nimroz and Farah provinces, Kabul is the fourth province put into partial quarantine.

It comes as the total number of positive cases in Afghanistan has hiked to 91 with four confirmed deaths.