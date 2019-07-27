Gov-Taliban Peace Talks To Begin In Two Weeks

(Last Updated On: July 27, 2019)

Salaam Rahimi, the State Minister for Peace Affairs, says that the direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are supposed to begin in two weeks in one of the European countries.

The State Ministry for Peace Affairs in a statement says that the consultations for forming a 15-member delegation for the upcoming talks have begun.

The ministry is working to finalize the delegation, the statement adds.

According to the statement, the delegation members will be from those who had participated in the Doha intra-Afghan summit, and professionals.

The Taliban group has not made any comments on this yet.

This comes as Sediq Sediqi, the Spokesperson to the President, said on Saturday in a press conference that Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, is supposed to stay in Kabul for a long time to consult on forming the Afghan delegation with the government leaders.