Google delays return to office and eyes ‘flexible work week’
Trump knows about aliens, says ex- Israeli space agency chief
Israel’s former Defense Ministry’s space directorate chief told local media last week that aliens from a “galactic federation” had been in contact with earthlings and that US President Donald Trump knows about it.
Citing Israeli media reports, NBC stated that Haim Eshed, a respected professor and retired general who headed up Israel’s space agency, said: “The Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet.”
He said aliens were equally curious about humanity and were seeking to understand “the fabric of the universe.”
Eshed also said cooperation agreements had been signed between species, including an “underground base in the depths of Mars” where there are American astronauts and alien representatives.
“There is an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here,” he said.
NBC reported that according to Eshed, Trump was aware of the extraterrestrials existence and had been “on the verge of revealing” information but was asked not to in order to prevent “mass hysteria.”
“They have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are,” Eshed said, referring to the galactic federation.
The White House and Israeli officials did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.
But a spokesperson for NASA told NBC that one of the agency’s key goals was the search for life in the universe but that it had yet to find signs of extraterrestrial life.
“Although we have yet to find signs of extraterrestrial life, NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
Australian telescope finds new galaxies at record speed
A powerful new telescope in the Australian outback has mapped vast areas of the universe in record-breaking time, revealing a million new galaxies and opening the way to new discoveries, the country’s national science agency reported this week.
The radio telescope, dubbed the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), was able to map about three million galaxies in just 300 hours, Reuters reported.
Comparable surveys of the sky have taken as long as 10 years.
“It’s really a game changer,” said astronomer David McConnell, who led the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) study of the southern sky at the Murchison Radioastronomy Observatory in Western Australia.
Reuters reported that what makes this telescope unique is its wide field of view, using receivers designed by CSIRO, which allow it to take panoramic pictures of the sky in sharper detail than before.
The telescope only needed to combine 903 images to map the sky, compared with other all-sky radio surveys that require tens of thousands of images.
“It is more sensitive than previous surveys that have covered the whole sky like this, so we do see more objects than have been seen in the past,” McConnell told Reuters.
Having a telescope that can survey the sky in a few weeks or months means the process can be repeated again and again in a relatively short space of time, allowing astronomers to systematically spot and track changes.
“Even with this first pass we’ve got right now, compared with previous images, we’ve already found some unusual objects,” McConnell said, including some unusual stars that undergo violent outbursts.
He said data gathered in this survey would allow astronomers to find out more about star formation and how galaxies and black holes evolve through statistical analyses.
China to launch mission to bring moon samples to earth
A Chinese rocket carrying the Chang’e 5 moon sample-return spacecraft was moved to its launch pad in Hainan Island’s Wenchang Satellite Launch Center this week.
NASA said in a statement that the March 5 heavy-lift carrier rocket is “tentatively” scheduled to launch on November 24, 2020.
The Chang’e 5, the latest mission in China’s lunar exploration program, is consists of four modules, orbiter, lander, ascender, and re-entry module, which will go into lunar orbit, NASA added.
“The descender, comprising two of the modules will separate from the orbiter, comprising the other two modules, and land on the Moon. One module, the lander, is equipped to collect samples and transfer them to the second module, the ascent vehicle, designed to launch from the lunar surface into orbit, where it will dock with the third module, the service capsule. Finally, the samples will be transferred to the return capsule, the fourth module, which will leave lunar orbit and bring the samples to Earth,” read the statement.
NASA added that the spacecraft has a total mass of approximately 8200 kg, “Power is provided by solar panels. Chang’e 5 carries a robotic arm, a coring drill, and a sample chamber.”
According to the statement, “the mission goal is to land in the Mons Rumker region of Oceanus Procellarum (roughly 41-45 deg. N, 49-69 deg. W), operate for one lunar day (two weeks) and return a 2 kg sample of lunar regolith, possibly from as deep as 2 meters.”
NASA stated that the sample will be returned to Earth in the return capsule in China.
Meanwhile, China Daily reported that the Chang’e 5, findings will facilitate scientists’ research on the moon’s origin and evolution.
According to the report, if the Chang’e 5 mission becomes successful, it will make China the third nation in the world to bring lunar samples back after the United States and Russia, and will also make Chang’e 5 the world’s first lunar sample-return mission since August 1976 when the former Soviet Union’s unmanned Luna-24 brought 170.1 grams of lunar samples to the Earth.
