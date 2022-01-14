Google buys London site for $1 billion

(Last Updated On: January 9, 2022)

Beijing has tested more than 200 new technologies for the Winter Olympics and will apply more than 70 of them during competitions, local authorities said on Friday.

The over 200 technologies, involving information engineering and software engineering, public safety, high-definition videos, 5G and new energy and other fields, can be used for more than 60 purposes such as security and epidemic prevention, Reuters reported.

Among them, more than 20 technologies are outstanding in terms of technological advancement and application. For example, the Winter Olympics will adopt an aerosol detection system for the novel coronavirus in public spaces.

“It can monitor and rapidly detect the virus in the air inside a venue and send early warnings with detection sensitivity three times higher than that of traditional methods. This technology has been tested and verified at the National Speed Skating Oval and the Ice Cube,” said Wang Jianxin, level-two counsel of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission, at a press conference of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress.

According to the report focusing on venue construction, venue operation, transportation and logistics, the city has promoted research on green and low-carbon technologies to help achieve the goal of a green and low-carbon Winter Olympics.

“We have established a smart integrated digital twin management platform by carrying out research on green and smart stadium construction and low-energy operation technology, and applied the technology to the construction of the National Speed Skating Oval, which is also known as the ‘Ice Ribbon’. The technology helped save two months and nearly 3,000 tons of steel in the construction of the main structure. The precise environmental control platform built at the National Winter Sports Training Center has become the ‘general energy manager’ of the venue with the daily energy consumption down more than 10 percent,” said Wang.

To ensure the smooth operation of the Winter Olympics, Beijing researched on a number of technological applications focused on the food, engineering construction, and operation support.

In addition, it has also promoted the application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, high-definition display, and virtual reality in event reporting and broadcasting to enhance the experience of audience.

“Our technical solution of cloud broadcasting has been verified many times in testing events. During the competitions, we will make ‘bullet time’ videos for the OBS (Olympic Broadcasting Services) and the video service system of the Beijing Winter Olympics press conference. In addition, we have also developed a virtual tour guide system based on 3D space reconstruction technology, which offers fresh experiences to athletes and spectators with scene display and VR tour guide functions,” said Wang.

At present, the 3G, 4G, and 5G network signal testing of the four competition venues in Zhangjiakou, another host city of the Beijing Winter Olympics, has been completed, improving the real-time download speed to 1.7 Gbps and the upload speed 300 Mbps.

By setting up a large number of multi-band and multi-form 5G base stations, the communication support team achieved full signal coverage of the tracks, indoor and temporary construction areas of the venues, and used technical equipment resistant to snow, cold, and strong winds to fully meet the communication requirements of the Winter Olympics, Reuters reported.