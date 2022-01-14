Science & Technology
Google buys London site for $1 billion
Tech giant Google has spent $1 billion to buy a central London building where it is currently a tenant, showing its confidence in the future of the office as a place to work, the company said on Friday.
Google, which employs 6,400 people in Britain, plans a multi-million pound refurbishment of its offices within the Central Saint Giles development it is buying, close to Covent Garden in central London, Reuters reported.
“We have been privileged to operate in the UK for nearly 20 years, and our purchase of the Central Saint Giles development refects our continued commitment to the country’s growth and success,” said Ruth Porat, CFO of Google’s parent company Alphabet.
According to Reuters Google plans to refit the building so it is adapted for in-person teamwork and has meeting rooms for hybrid working, as well as creating more space for individuals.
The new refurbishment will also feature outdoor covered working spaces to enable work in the fresh air, the company said.
The building had been owned by a joint venture between Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets and Mitsubishi Estate London Limited, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
Over 70 new technologies to be applied in Beijing Winter Olympics
Beijing has tested more than 200 new technologies for the Winter Olympics and will apply more than 70 of them during competitions, local authorities said on Friday.
The over 200 technologies, involving information engineering and software engineering, public safety, high-definition videos, 5G and new energy and other fields, can be used for more than 60 purposes such as security and epidemic prevention, Reuters reported.
Among them, more than 20 technologies are outstanding in terms of technological advancement and application. For example, the Winter Olympics will adopt an aerosol detection system for the novel coronavirus in public spaces.
“It can monitor and rapidly detect the virus in the air inside a venue and send early warnings with detection sensitivity three times higher than that of traditional methods. This technology has been tested and verified at the National Speed Skating Oval and the Ice Cube,” said Wang Jianxin, level-two counsel of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission, at a press conference of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress.
According to the report focusing on venue construction, venue operation, transportation and logistics, the city has promoted research on green and low-carbon technologies to help achieve the goal of a green and low-carbon Winter Olympics.
“We have established a smart integrated digital twin management platform by carrying out research on green and smart stadium construction and low-energy operation technology, and applied the technology to the construction of the National Speed Skating Oval, which is also known as the ‘Ice Ribbon’. The technology helped save two months and nearly 3,000 tons of steel in the construction of the main structure. The precise environmental control platform built at the National Winter Sports Training Center has become the ‘general energy manager’ of the venue with the daily energy consumption down more than 10 percent,” said Wang.
To ensure the smooth operation of the Winter Olympics, Beijing researched on a number of technological applications focused on the food, engineering construction, and operation support.
In addition, it has also promoted the application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, high-definition display, and virtual reality in event reporting and broadcasting to enhance the experience of audience.
“Our technical solution of cloud broadcasting has been verified many times in testing events. During the competitions, we will make ‘bullet time’ videos for the OBS (Olympic Broadcasting Services) and the video service system of the Beijing Winter Olympics press conference. In addition, we have also developed a virtual tour guide system based on 3D space reconstruction technology, which offers fresh experiences to athletes and spectators with scene display and VR tour guide functions,” said Wang.
At present, the 3G, 4G, and 5G network signal testing of the four competition venues in Zhangjiakou, another host city of the Beijing Winter Olympics, has been completed, improving the real-time download speed to 1.7 Gbps and the upload speed 300 Mbps.
By setting up a large number of multi-band and multi-form 5G base stations, the communication support team achieved full signal coverage of the tracks, indoor and temporary construction areas of the venues, and used technical equipment resistant to snow, cold, and strong winds to fully meet the communication requirements of the Winter Olympics, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
Change your car’s colour with an app: BMW unveils colour-changing car
German carmaker BMW has unveiled the world’s first “colour-changing” car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Reuters reported.
The concept car, called the BMW iX Flow, uses electronic ink technology normally found in e-readers to transform the car’s exterior into a variety of patterns in gray and white.
“This is really energy efficient colour change using the technology E Ink,” said BMW research engineer Stella Clarke. “So we took this material – it’s kind of a thick paper – and our challenge was to get this on a 3D object like our cars.”
According to the report when stimulated by electrical signals controlled by a phone app, the material brings different pigments to the surface, causing the car to take on a different shade or design, such as racing stripes.
In the future, the changes would also be controlled by a button on the car’s dashboard or perhaps even by hand gestures, Clarke said.
No energy is needed to maintain the colour the driver selects, according to BMW.
“My favourite use case is the use of colour to influence sunlight reflections,” said Clarke. “On a hot, sunny day like today, you could switch the colour white to reflect sunlight. On a cold day, you could switch it black to absorb the heat.”
Though the vehicle displayed at CES could only alternate between gray and white, the technology will be expanded to cover a spectrum of colour, according to BMW.
Science & Technology
North Korea launches second hypersonic missile in fiery test
North Korea fired a “hypersonic missile” this week that successfully hit a target, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, its second such test as the country pursues new military capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks, Reuters reported.
The launch on Wednesday was the first by North Korea since October and was detected by several militaries in the region, drawing criticism from governments in the United States, South Korea, and Japan.
According to the report North Korea first tested a hypersonic missile in September, joining a race headed by major military powers to deploy the advanced weapons system.
Hypersonic weapons usually fly towards targets at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles and can achieve more than five times the speed of sound – or about 6,200 km per hour (3,850 mph).
Despite their name, analysts say the main feature of hypersonic weapons is not speed – which can sometimes be matched or exceeded by traditional ballistic missile warheads – but their manoeuvrability.
In Wednesday’s test, the “hypersonic gliding warhead” detached from its rocket booster and manoeuvred 120 km (75 miles) laterally before it “precisely hit” a target 700 km (430 miles) away, KCNA reported.
The missile demonstrated its ability to combine “multi-step glide jump flight and strong lateral manoeuvring,” KCNA said.
The test also confirmed components such as flight control and its ability to operate in the winter, KCNA added.
“The successive successes in the test launches in the hypersonic missile sector have strategic significance in that they hasten a task for modernizing strategic armed force of the state,” the KCNA report said.
While it has not tested nuclear bombs or long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) since 2017, in recent years North Korea has developed and launched a range of more manoeuvrable missiles and warheads likely aimed at being able to overcome missile defences like those wielded by South Korea and the United States, analysts have said.
“My impression is that the North Koreans have identified hypersonic gliders as a potentially useful qualitative means to cope with missile defence,” said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
NEW MISSILE
Hypersonic weapons are considered the next generation of arms that aim to rob adversaries of reaction time and traditional defeat mechanisms, read the report.
Last month the United States completed construction of a massive, $1.5 billion long-range radar for a homeland missile defence system in Alaska that it says can track ballistic missiles as well as hypersonic weapons from countries such as North Korea, Reuters reported.
Photos of the missile used in Wednesday’s test show what analysts said is a liquid-fueled ballistic missile with a conical-shaped Manoeuvrable Reentry Vehicle (MaRV) blasting off from a wheeled launch vehicle in a cloud of flame and smoke.
It is a different version than the weapon tested last year, and was first unveiled at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang in October, Panda said.
“They likely set up at least two separate development programmes,” he added. “One of these was the Hwasong-8, which was tested in September. This missile, which shares a few features in common with the Hwasong-8, is another.”
In a call with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the North Korea missile launch and discussed cooperation to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
“We take any new capability seriously, and as we’ve said, we condemn (North Korea’s) continued testing of ballistic missiles, which are destabilizing to the region and to the international community,” a State Department spokesperson said later.
According to Reuters talks aimed at persuading North Korea to surrender its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenal have been stalled since a series of summits between leader Kim Jong Un and then-U.S. President Donald Trump broke down with no agreement.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has said it is open to talking to North Korea, but Pyongyang has said American overtures are empty rhetoric without more substantive changes to “hostile policies” such as military drills and sanctions, read the report.
The latest test came just hours before South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a rail line he hopes will eventually connect the divided Korean peninsula, casting doubts over his hopes for an eleventh-hour diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea before his five-year term ends in May.
Zerbena: concerns over smuggling of Afghan carpets discussed
Saar: Concerns over Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian situation discussed
Google buys London site for $1 billion
Tahawol: US’ demands from IEA discussed
Afghan carpetmakers raise concerns over shortage of wool due to smuggling
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
30 couples marry in mass wedding ceremony in Kandahar
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
Zerbena: concerns over smuggling of Afghan carpets discussed
Saar: Concerns over Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian situation discussed
Tahawol: US’ demands from IEA discussed
Tahawol: Concerns raised over Afghanistan current situation
Saar: Defense Ministry warns Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to return choppers, planes or face consequences
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan foreign minister in Tehran for talks to boost ties and trade
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan ends ‘drive’ to issue smartcards to registered Afghan refugees
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN Refugee Agency notes engagement with IEA has been ‘positive’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes essential provisions to crisis-hit Kunar residents
-
World4 days ago
Kazakhstan detains 7,939 people over unrest
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran FM slams the US for it’s ‘wrong policies’ on Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
New York City apartment building fire kills 19, including 9 children
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN secures broadcasting rights for Beijing Winter Olympics