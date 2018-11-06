GNCA Yet to Form An Election Ticket, Some Members May Leave Coalition

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2018)

The Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan (GNCA) has yet to come up with an election ticket for the upcoming presidential vote, some members may join the tickets being formed outside of the coalition.

Since last week or so, the politicians, parties, and coalition have stepped up to decide on candidates for next year’s presidential elections.

One of Afghanistan’s influential political coalitions known GNCA has already being engaged in debate to form an election ticket. Sources told Ariana News that GNCA is planning to introduce several presidential candidates but yet to take a final decision.

Recently, Anwarul Ahadi, a member of the GNCA has left the coalition. Mohammad Natiqi, a member of GNCA’s political committee confirmed that some of their members may leave the coalition but he said they will try to remain united.

Reports suggest some members may also leave the coalition to run for the election instead of joining an election ticket.

“This coalition is already being split up, every one of them is seeking their own interest,” said MP Ghulam Hussain Naseri.

Following the matter, the Deputy Head of Junbish-e-Milli party Abdullah Qarloq said General Abdul Rashid Dostum was respecting the decisions of GNCA, but he said Dostum will join an election ticket after it ensured that will preserve and executive Dostum’s plans.

This comes as last week, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced a timeline for the upcoming presidential elections.

According to the timeline, the presidential elections will be held on April 20th and its final results will be announced on May 30th next year. If the candidates failed to earn required votes, the second round of the election will be held on June 13th.