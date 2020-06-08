Business
Global healthcare IT market likely to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% in 2020
The global healthcare information technology market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.6% from 2019 to 2020, GlobeNewswire reported.
The report adds that the global healthcare information technology market size is expected to reach USD 270.3 billion by 2021 from USD 227.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.6%.
The major reason behind the HCIT growth in the market is said to be the rising infections of COVID-19.
Other factors in the growth are government mandates, support, and initiatives for HCIT solutions, the increasing use of big data in healthcare, high returns on investment for HCIT solutions, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs.
In addition, HCIT is of critical importance in keeping healthcare providers safe.
According to the forecast, the American market is estimated to register the highest CAGR because of the highest number of COVID-19 cases.
Business
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials
Officials at the Balkh Department of Agriculture and Livestock say that fruit harvests in the province are up 30 percent compared to that of last year.
Salem Sayi, head of the Balkh Department of Agriculture and Livestock, said that despite strong winds and torrential rains that have damaged trees, fruit yields have increased by 30 percent in comparison to last year.
On the other hand, a number of gardeners in Balkh say that the lack of markets and refrigeration storages have caused them to sell their products at low prices.
The head of the Balkh Department of Agriculture and Livestock said that the Coronavirus crisis had also damaged the horticultural industry and that they could not export fruit to other countries.
Presently, Balkh has 23,000 hectares of agricultural land where a variety of fruit trees are grown.
Officials at the Balkh Agriculture Department say that new orchards are being built on an area of 23,000 acres a year.
They say that 20 refrigeration storages have been built for apple and pomegranate storage, and the construction of new cold storage houses is to be assumed this year.
Business
Covid-19 impacts; Afghanistan’s exports on hold
Afghanistan’s exports to other countries have been stalled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus and no alternatives have been considered yet.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) blames the government for failing to remove hurdles in Afghanistan’s exports, saying that the private sector will lose millions of dollars if trade with neighboring countries does not resume.
Officials in ACCI say that trade routes with neighboring countries have been blocked since the outbreak of the coronavirus, and the government has failed to find alternatives.
On the other hand, experts attribute the lack of work capacity in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan to the decline in exports to other countries.
“Officials at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan have failed to come up with a basic plan for exports and investment in the country,” experts say.
With the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country, a number of countries, including Iran and Pakistan, have closed their borders with Afghanistan.
In addition to the cessation of Afghanistan’s exports, this act sparked prices to rise domestically.
Meanwhile, experts and traders believe that the government should look for alternative ways to keep the drift of export and import alive.
Business
Unprecedented growth in watermelon harvest – Farah
This year, more than 789,000 tons of watermelon will be harvested in Farah province.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock said that the figure is up 6 percent compared to that of last year.
Officials at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock say that this year’s watermelon harvest in Farah province will be 789,400 metric tons. According to the officials, about 19,000 hectares of land have been cultivated for watermelon in Farah province this year.
Meanwhile, a number of farmers in Farah province are worried about the lack of markets for the watermelon products.
They say that if there is no market, their products will be wasted.
This comes as a number of farmers in the province say that if the government doesn’t support the marketing of watermelon products in this province, their products will be destroyed this year.
Officials in the Chamber of Commerce and Investment have criticized the government, saying that the Ministry of Commerce should have previously marketed domestic products.
According to them, the government’s negligence will discourage farmers from producing crops.
They say South Asian countries are the best market for watermelon, but claim that Pakistan has blocked the export of the product to a number of countries.
Global healthcare IT market likely to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% in 2020
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 369 deaths, total cases 20917
Khalilzad in Doha discusses commencement of intra-Afghan talks with Taliban
Morning News Show: Khalilzad begins new tour on Afghan peace
Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in positive cases in Afghanistan
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
Shafiqullah Shafaq banned from all forms of cricket for six years: ACB
220 kV power transmission line to Kunar; contract signed
Bayat Foundation donates food packages to needy families – Faryab
Iran ready for prisoners swap with US ‘without preconditions’
Morning News Show: Khalilzad begins new tour on Afghan peace
Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in positive cases in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Negative impacts of three months lockdown on employment in Afghanistan
Sola: Advance in Afghan peace process
Tahawol: Diplomatic tensions between Kabul, Islamabad
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
- Latest News5 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi’s assassination triggers queries
- Latest News4 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi laid to rest in Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque
- Business5 days ago
Covid-19 impacts; Afghanistan’s exports on hold
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan records highest Coronavirus death toll in single day
- Latest News5 days ago
Footballers ‘take a knee’ in commemoration of George Floyd
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 787 new cases, total 18,054
- COVID-195 days ago
Gov’t officials don’t follow health guidelines, social distancing