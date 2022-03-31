Science & Technology
Global flood losses hit $82 bln last year, as study highlights UK risk
Flooding cost the global economy more than $82 billion last year, accounting for nearly a third of all losses from natural catastrophes, reinsurance agency Swiss Re Institute reported Wednesday.
In some parts of Europe, such losses could climb. A new study in the journal Nature found that stormy seas around Scotland and northern England have unleashed an increasing number of extreme storm surges in recent decades.
“Floods affect nearly a third of the world population, more than any other peril,” said Martin Bertogg, head of catastrophe perils at Swiss Re, in a statement. In 2021, there were more than 50 severe flood events across the world, often triggered by extreme rainfall and coastal storm surges, Reuters reported.
Scientists long thought that more severe flooding along low-lying coastlines was driven only by the world’s rising sea levels, caused by climate change melting polar ice and warming ocean waters so they expand.
But scientists found that, in northern areas of the United Kingdom, stronger and more frequent storms over the North Atlantic since 1960 led to more extreme storm surges, according to the Nature study released Wednesday.
The increased storm activity was as much to blame for the increase in extreme storm flooding as was sea level rise.
Around mainland Europe, however, calmer weather canceled out the storm surge impacts of sea level rise between 1960 and 2018.
“Most countries assume that the likelihood of surge extremes will remain the same and only account for sea level rise,” said lead author Francisco Calafat at the National Oceanography Centre in the United Kingdom. This may cause governments to underestimate future flooding, he said.
If European countries do not adapt to increasing flood risks, they could face up to nearly 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) in yearly damages by 2100, according to a 2018 study in the journal Nature Climate Change. The United Kingdom would be hardest hit, experiencing about a fifth of those damages.
Understanding storm dynamGlobal floodics “is essential for coastal planning and protecting near shore societies,” said oceanographer Michalis Vousdoukas with the European Commission.
Ukrainian telecom company’s internet service disrupted by ‘powerful’ cyberattack
Ukraine’s state-owned telecommunications company Ukrtelecom (UTLM.PFT) experienced a disruption in internet service on Monday after a “powerful” cyberattack, according to Ukrainian government officials and company representatives.
The incident is the latest hacking attack against Ukrainian internet services since Russian military forces invaded in late February, Reuters reported.
“Today, the enemy launched a powerful cyberattack against Ukrtelecom’s IT-infrastructure,” said Yurii Shchyhol, chairman of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine. “The attack was repelled. And now Ukrtelecom has an ability to begin restoring its services to the clients.”
“Currently, the attack is repulsed, the provision of services is gradually resumed,” said an Ukrtelecom spokesman.
Afghan robotics team leader wins Doha 2022 Award
Roya Mahboob, the leader of the Afghan girls’ robotics team, on Saturday won the Doha Forum 2022 Award.
The award was given for her work in forming an all-girls robotics team in Afghanistan who were evacuated to Doha after the regime change in Afghanistan.
Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani honored Roya Mahboob, CEO of the Digital Citizen Fund, for her outstanding efforts to empower the young Afghani girls and enable them to achieve their dreams.
“I am deeply pleased and honored to receive this prestigious award. I’d like to sincerely thank His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad AI Thani for his support & generosity from the bottom of my heart. Also I’d like to express my sincere thanks to all the people who make this happen,” Mahboob tweeted.
The robotics team, made up of women and girls as young as 14, has been heralded for winning international awards for its robots and started work in March on an open-source, low-cost ventilator as the coronavirus pandemic hit the war-torn nation.
After the fall of pervious government and takeover of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in mid-August, members of Afghanistan’s girl’s robotics team were evacuated from Kabul and brought to Qatar, the Digital Citizen Fund (DCF) and Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Meta inks partnership for 3D ads in step toward the metaverse
Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) will make it easier for brands to run three-dimensional ads on its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms through a new partnership with an ecommerce technology firm.
The integration with VNTANA will allow brands to upload the 3D models of their products to Facebook and Instagram and easily convert them into ads, VNTANA said on Thursday in a press release.
The move is a stepping stone into advertising in the metaverse, said VNTANA Chief Executive Ashley Crowder, referring to the futuristic idea of a collection of virtual worlds that can be accessed through devices such as headsets, Reuters reported.
Meta has staked its future on contributing to the building of the metaverse, which it has said could take up to a decade to be realized.
Meta previously partnered with augmented reality (AR) companies Modiface and PerfectCorp to help beauty and cosmetic brands more easily run 3D and AR advertising.
“The metaverse is basically the spatial internet,” Crowder said. “It is a whole world of possibility that starts with having the right 3D models of your products.”
Facebook and Instagram users who see a 3D ad while browsing on their desktop or phone can interact with an image of a handbag, for instance, and move it around to view the item from all angles.
