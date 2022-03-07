COVID-19
Global Covid Deaths Top 6 Million as Omicron Wave Leaves Scars
More than six million people worldwide have died from Covid-19 two years after the novel pathogen started spreading globally, despite the distribution of vaccines that slashed fatality rates across the globe.
The latest one million recorded deaths came more slowly than the previous intervals. It took about 125 days to go from five million deaths to six million, compared to 117 days to hit the five-million mark and less than 90 days each to reach the three- and four-million ones, Bloomberg reported.
The pace has returned to what was seen during the first year of the pandemic, when the virus was still taking hold.
Covid continues to kill thousands of people every day. Billions more remain unvaccinated, either because they lack access to the shots or are unwilling to receive them, leaving them exposed to the infection and the world vulnerable to new variants.
The US alone accounted for 16% of the last million deaths — the highest share of any country. Brazil was 11% of the total, while India was responsible for 9%.
Hong Kong reports 37,529 new COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths
Hong Kong reported 37,529 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and 150 deaths, as the city clings to a “zero-COVID” strategy despite spiralling cases that have spread through care homes and overwhelmed healthcare facilities, Reuters reported.
Many supermarket shelves were bare again on Saturday even as the government said there was plenty of fresh food supplies from the mainland and the public should not over-purchase.
According to Reuters two of the city’s largest consumer retail chains started rationing some food and drug items on Friday to curb panic buying amid fears of a citywide lockdown.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said there will not be a “complete lockdown” although many residents are unnerved and frustrated by what they see as mixed messages and policy tweaks on an almost daily basis.
Health authorities said on Saturday more than 900 care homes have been infected. The latest tally of 37,529 cases is down from 52,523 on Friday. This compares with about 100 infections at the start of February and a clean three-month streak of zero cases before the end of December, read the report.
As cases hit record highs, Hong Kong now has its most stringent restrictions in place since the pandemic started, with group gatherings limited to two people, masks compulsory and gyms, cinemas and most public venues closed. Flights into the city from nine countries are banned.
Government expert adviser Professor David Hui said on Saturday he believes around 15% of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million people are already infected with COVID-19, broadcaster RTHK reported.
According to Reuters the jump in COVID-19 infections has limited manpower in the health care system, and for public transport, mall operators, supermarkets and pharmacies.
On Saturday, Hongkong Post said it would stop providing local courier and parcel services from Monday until further notice, focusing instead on “essential services” as infections rise.
Hong Kong has reported more than 403,000 cases of COVID since the coronavirus emerged in late 2019 and at least 1,560 deaths, far fewer than many other cities. Most infections and deaths were recorded in the past month.
While Hong Kong clings to its “zero-COVID” policy, frustrations in the city are boiling over, workplace morale is being hit hard and families are splitting as a growing number of people, especially expatriates, abandon the global financial hub, Reuters reported.
WHO says more than 4 million Afghans have received COVID vaccine
Coinciding with a new wave of coronavirus in Afghanistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a vaccination campaign is underway in the country and that more than 4.1 million Afghans have received the jab.
According to the organization, 50 percent of these people are women.
The World Health Organization (WHO) wrote in a message on its Twitter page on Thursday that 12.5 percent of the population has already received the full course of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The World Health Organization (WHO) also added that the vaccine prevents severe illness and death from coronavirus and called on people to get vaccinated against the virus.
Pakistan’s former minister Rehman Malik dies of COVID-19 complications
Pakistan’s former Interior Minister, senator and senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rehman Malik has died at the age of 70 due to complications arising from COVID-19.
He is survived by his widow and two sons.
Politicians took to Twitter to express their condolences while education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s father also mourned the death of the PPP veteran.
Global Covid Deaths Top 6 Million as Omicron Wave Leaves Scars
