Featured
Global COVID-19 tally tops 25 million, with almost 850,000 deaths
Coronavirus cases globally have reached more than 25 million as deaths neared 850,000 globally on Saturday, according to the Worldometer tracking website.
The United States leads the world in number of cases with over six million, followed by Brazil at nearly four million.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Meanwhile, German police have stopped a Berlin march by thousands of protestors opposed to restrictions and rules to wear masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.
About 18,000 people gathered in Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, before the rally was forced to stop due to a police injunction because many were not respecting social distancing measures.
The mass protest against pandemic restrictions had been allowed to go ahead after a bitter legal battle.
“The minimum distancing is not being respected by most (of the demonstrators) despite repeated requests,” the police said.
“There is no other option than to break up the gathering.”
Several thousands stayed on to protest after the announcement, chanting “resistance” and a small group clashed with police, tossing bottles and rocks.
Two people were arrested, police said.
Around 300 people in Paris also protested to denounce the government’s decision to make masks obligatory in all public places as cases rise in the French capital.
Protesters, some waving placards reading “Stop the lies”, “no to the health dictatorship”, and “let our children breathe” were quickly surrounded by police who handed out $160 fines to those not wearing masks.
At least 73 demonstrators were fined for not wearing masks.
France has made compulsory the wearing of masks in Paris and other cities, as the government seeks to avoid another lockdown.
Featured
Survey finds majority of Afghans optimistic that peace talks will end the war
With indications pointing towards the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, a survey has found that the majority of Afghans are optimistic about talks and believe that such negotiations can bring an end to the 19-year-old war.
The Institute of War and Peace Studies, a non-profit Kabul-based think tank, in conjunction with the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) released findings of a study this week – The Afghan People’s Peace Perception Survey – which aims to “bring forth perspectives of Afghans, and inform policy and decision-makers of their concerns.”
The IWPS said the survey aimed to help those involved in the peace process – including policy-makers, political elite, civil society, and the media, to make informed decisions and play a constructive role during the intra-Afghan peace negotiations and drafting of a peace agreement.
“The purpose of this survey was to collect data about and assess the mainstream narrative encompassing people’s needs, priorities, and concerns about the peace process. The findings of this survey challenge most of the current theories and narratives on the Afghan peace process held by the Afghan media, diplomatic circles, and the elite,” the report read.
According to IWPS, 85.6 percent of respondents are optimistic about the ongoing peace talks – the majority of the Afghan populace believes that peace talks can bring an end to the on-going war.
However, 69 percent of respondents prefer the Islamic Republic to maintain sustainable peace, while only seven percent would rather have an Islamic Emirate.
In addition, 81 percent of respondents believe a centralized state structure is the best option after a peace agreement, while only 10 percent said they will accept an Amir-ul Momineen as the Head of State in Afghanistan after a peace deal.
Thirty-six percent of respondents stated the Taliban’s cruelty was a source of concern for them, while 49.5 percent of respondents across the country stated they do not like any of the Taliban’s services (social justice, security, discipline, and economic opportunity).
But 50 percent of the respondents in southern Afghanistan said they like the economic opportunities provided by the Taliban.
While 62 percent of the respondents stated they do not know a member of the Taliban movement personally, 40 percent stated they do not know who leads the Taliban movement.
A majority of 67.8 percent of respondents trusted the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, stating that their security is maintained by government, while 68.4 percent of the respondents said they turn to government to resolve their disputes.
Thirty-five percent of respondents meanwhile expressed concern about the withdrawal of foreign troops and 42 percent said they were in favor of the continuation of the presence of the international forces after a peace deal.
According to the findings of the IWPS, the level of support for the presence of international forces in Afghanistan after a peace deal was higher in the eastern, central, and south-eastern regions of the country.
However, the presence of US forces in Afghanistan impacted the lives of Afghan citizens differently; 35 percent reported that the presence of US forces has had a positive impact on their lives.
On an early presidential election or formation of an interim government post the signing of a peace deal, 56 percent were in favor of this.
However, almost 42 percent of all respondents said they would leave the country if they had the chance.
COVID-19
India records almost 75,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
India recorded its highest single-day surge of 76,472 new cases in the last 24 hours, health authorities said.
This now takes the total number of cases to 3,463,972 with 62,550 deaths.
According to officials, India still has 752,424 active cases and has been recording an increase in single-day figures for almost a month.
India has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.
In Delhi meanwhile, police have since June fined almost 200,000 people for not wearing masks in public.
Addressing a press conference this week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on people to wear masks and not take offense if they were fined for breaking the rule.
“Confidence is good but it should not lead to complacency at any cost…… In case one is fined, one must understand that it is for a greater good,” he said adding that he has directed authorities to strengthen enforcement of rules.
Featured
Charter flight from Kabul suffers landing gear collapse during touchdown
An Omni Air International charter flight, reportedly carrying US soldiers from Kabul to Washington D.C, had its left-hand landing gear collapse as it touched down to refuel in Romania on Friday.
The Boeing 767 took off on Friday from Afghanistan and made a scheduled stop to refuel at Bucharest’s Baneasa Airport.
Photographs and a video shared on Twitter show the plane’s emergency slides were deployed and that fire trucks surrounded the aircraft once it came to a stop.
Aviation reports stated at least 80 American soldiers had been on the flight and were being repatriated.
AeroInside, reported that the aircraft landed at the airport’s runway with all of its gear struts down and locked. “However, a few seconds after a standard touchdown, the plane had a collapse of its left main gear.
“The jet then skidded on its right main gear and left engine cowl. The nose gear lifted again to a stop on the centerline of the track. Altogether, 80 people were on board the plane when the incident happened.”
AeroInside stated that the aircraft was evacuated via slides but no casualties were reported.
NSA confident Afghan system would survive if foreign allies pulled out
Global COVID-19 tally tops 25 million, with almost 850,000 deaths
Afghan, Uzbek officials sign power transmission agreement
Zerbena: Investment on mining
Morning news show: Insecurity in southern highways
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
MTN to quit Afghanistan, along with other Middle Eastern countries
Gov’t collects more than 2.2 billion AFN from 10% telecom tax in past seven months
Top Daesh leader arrested in Kunar raid
Florida battles double duel as COVID deaths spike and hurricane approaches
Zerbena: Investment on mining
Morning news show: Insecurity in southern highways
Sola: Taliban delegation meets Pakistani officials
Tahawol: NATO, Germany PM emphasize on political settle for the Afghan war
Zerbena: Efforts to build standard roads
Trending
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban team visits Islamabad
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: India is accused of disrupting Afghanistan peace process
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Taliban to visit Pakistan’s foreign ministry for ‘formal talks
- Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Fresh fruits market in Afghanistan
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: New issues in peace process
- Featured4 days ago
Three killed, dozens wounded in massive Balkh truck bombing
- Latest News4 days ago
More high-ranking officials face prosecution over COVID-19 funding fraud
- Featured4 days ago
Search and rescue operations underway after deadly floods hit Parwan province