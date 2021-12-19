COVID-19
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 271.9 mln as Omicron variant rages on
The cumulative number of global COVID-19 cases had exceeded 271.9 million with the death toll exceeding 5.33 million as of Friday, according to the latest data released by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Specifically, there had been 271,963,258 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,331,019 deaths, Reuters reported.
As of December 15, a total of 8,337,664,456 vaccine doses had been administered across the world, according to the WHO.
The United States has remained the worst-hit nation by the pandemic with the world’s most cases and deaths.
The country’s case count rose to 50,676,170 Friday, with the death toll reaching 805,410, according to data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Data shows that the daily new coronavirus cases in the U.S. averaged over 120,000 in the past week, with the daily death toll averaging a staggering figure of 1,286, up 8 percent compared with the previous week, Reuters reported.
The White House COVID-19 Response Team said on Friday the situation is likely to worsen due to the raging Omicron variant. Jeffrey Zients, the response team coordinator said that the unvaccinated are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for themselves, their families, and hospitals may soon be overwhelmed.
Besides, a large number of Americans are planning to travel during the approaching holiday, adding to the uncertainty of the situation.
Britain reported 93,045 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, breaking the daily record for the third consecutive day and bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,190,354, according to official figures released Friday.
Another 3,201 Omicron cases have been found in Britain, the biggest daily increase since the COVID-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total Omicron cases found in the country to 14,909, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Friday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Sky News that Omicron is a “very serious threat” and that the country is seeing a “very serious wave coming through”.
France reported on Friday 58,128 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 8,518,840, according to the French Public Health Agency.
The country’s COVID-19 death toll had risen to 121,312 as of Friday.
According to statistics, the number of cases per 100,000 population in France is 515.4, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.
As of Friday, France had confirmed 310 Omicron cases.
Germany reported 50,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the country’s total cases to 6,721,375, said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.
Germany’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned Friday that Germany must assume it will be challenged by a massive fifth wave due to the Omicron variant.
Lauterbach said Germany is now at a “critical moment” in the fourth wave of the outbreak, and that the Omicron virus-related outbreak is expected to pose a huge challenge to German hospitals, intensive care units and society as a whole. Therefore, he believes that it is important to be prepared for the challenge and to conduct vaccination efforts as quickly and intensively as possible.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,733,194 on Saturday, as 7,145 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal Health Ministry’slatest data.
Besides, 289 deaths due to the pandemic reported since Friday morning took the total death toll to 477,158.
There are still 84,565 active COVID-19 cases in the country, as there was a fall of 1,850 active cases during the past 24 hours.
A total of 34,171,471 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 8,706 were discharged during the past 24 hours.
Twenty five new cases of the Omicron variant were logged in India Friday, the highest daily new cases since the country reporting the first Omicron cases.
India has now reported 113 cases of the Omicron variant in 11 districts.
The Indian Health Ministry has stressed the need to follow COVID-19 protocols, including using face masks, maintaining social distance and getting vaccination.
Unvaccinated COVID patients flood French ICUs as cases surge
Pressure on French hospitals has been steadily mounting over the past few weeks as France battles a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, which has been filling up ICUs with unvaccinated patients.
Of the 20 COVID patients of the Mulhouse hospital ICU, only three are vaccinated while the youngest is aged 19 years old, head of the Emile Muller hospital ICU, doctor Khaldoun Kuteifan, told Reuters on Thursday.
“The Mulhouse hospital ICU is currently at full capacity as patients have been coming in for the past 20 days. Seventy percent of the ICU patients are positive COVID cases.”
France had recorded 60,866 new cases over the past 24 hours on Thursday night, while 78.1% of French people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to the French Health Ministry website.
“The waves keep coming and hitting us, and the more it goes on, the more tired we get,” nurse Aurelie Multhaupt told Reuters.
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the government expects to see around 4,000 patients in intensive care with COVID-19 by the Christmas holidays, Reuters reported.
Attal said new decisions on the reinforcement of border rules, the acceleration of the vaccination campaign and travel recommendations for the holidays could be announced in the coming days.
94 positive COVID-19 tests recorded among NFL players in US
The National Football League (NFL) recorded 94 positive COVID-19 tests from players from Monday through Wednesday evening, a source with knowledge of the testing told Reuters, adding that the number could change as more results come in.
The news comes as leagues across the United States scrambled to control outbreaks and the threat of widespread disruptions loomed, with COVID-19 hospitalizations having risen about 40% over the last month in the US, according to a Reuters tally.
The NFL faced numerous delays last season due to the pandemic but had enjoyed relative calm this time around, as it approaches the postseason in just a few weeks.
The NFL was not the only league impacted this week, with the National Hockey League (NHL) bracing for more headaches as four different teams confirmed players and staff were in COVID-19 protocols.
US to donate another 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan
The United States’ special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West said Wednesday Washington will donate one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan.
US Special Representative Thomas West stated in a tweet that the assistance will be provided through COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
“The United States has offered the people of Afghanistan one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX, bringing our total to 4.3 million doses and adding to $474 million in U.S. humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan this year.”
“We stand with the Afghan people,” he tweeted.
Jawid Hazhir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said: “COVAX had previously delivered a total of 168,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, and last Wednesday we received 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China. We distributed vaccines to a number of provinces last week and this week.”
Hazhir stated that as many as 2.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered since the collapse of the former government.
“Currently, the situation is stable; yesterday 804 samples were tested of which 12 positive cases and one death case were registered,” he added.
